MBTA cuts fares for low-income riders

The MBTA Board approved a plan to offer half-priced fares for low-income riders at last week's board meeting. Why it matters: Subway, bus, ferry and train fares are going to get more affordable for some of the MBTA's neediest riders.

Adults who aren't disabled or already eligible for youth or senior discounts and who make under around $30,000 a year, or about $62,000 for a family of four, will get half-off fares later this year.

T officials peg the cost of the discounts at around $52 million a year and hope the lower prices will increase ridership.

What's next: The T wants to launch an application process for the reduced fares this summer.