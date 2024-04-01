Apr 1, 2024 - News
MBTA cuts fares for low-income riders
The MBTA Board approved a plan to offer half-priced fares for low-income riders at last week's board meeting.
Why it matters: Subway, bus, ferry and train fares are going to get more affordable for some of the MBTA's neediest riders.
- Adults who aren't disabled or already eligible for youth or senior discounts and who make under around $30,000 a year, or about $62,000 for a family of four, will get half-off fares later this year.
T officials peg the cost of the discounts at around $52 million a year and hope the lower prices will increase ridership.
What's next: The T wants to launch an application process for the reduced fares this summer.
More Boston stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Boston.