Apr 1, 2024 - News

MBTA cuts fares for low-income riders

The MBTA Board approved a plan to offer half-priced fares for low-income riders at last week's board meeting.

Why it matters: Subway, bus, ferry and train fares are going to get more affordable for some of the MBTA's neediest riders.

  • Adults who aren't disabled or already eligible for youth or senior discounts and who make under around $30,000 a year, or about $62,000 for a family of four, will get half-off fares later this year.

T officials peg the cost of the discounts at around $52 million a year and hope the lower prices will increase ridership.

What's next: The T wants to launch an application process for the reduced fares this summer.

