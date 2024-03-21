Mar 21, 2024 - Health
Seaport pharma firm launches world's most expensive medicine
A new gene therapy drug from a Boston-based company to treat a rare genetic disorder comes with a whopping price tag: $4.25 million.
Why it matters: The drug, known as Lenmeldy, is now the most expensive medicine in the world.
- The Seaport's Orchard Therapeutics won approval for Lenmeldy Monday.
Around 40 children are born with the genetic disorder treated by Lenmeldy — metachromatic leukodystrophy — in the U.S. each year, according to CNN.
- Makers of the new drug claim it can slow or even stop the progression of MLD with a single dose.
The bottom line: Instead of charging patients over $4 million, the price is what insurers, including public payers like Medicaid, will have to pay for the treatment.
