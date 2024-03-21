Seaport pharma firm launches world's most expensive medicine

A new gene therapy drug from a Boston-based company to treat a rare genetic disorder comes with a whopping price tag: $4.25 million. Why it matters: The drug, known as Lenmeldy, is now the most expensive medicine in the world.

The Seaport's Orchard Therapeutics won approval for Lenmeldy Monday.

Around 40 children are born with the genetic disorder treated by Lenmeldy — metachromatic leukodystrophy — in the U.S. each year, according to CNN.

Makers of the new drug claim it can slow or even stop the progression of MLD with a single dose.

The bottom line: Instead of charging patients over $4 million, the price is what insurers, including public payers like Medicaid, will have to pay for the treatment.