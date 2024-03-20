Boston City Councilor Ed Flynn suggested moving the annual St. Patrick's Day parade out of South Boston indefinitely after a series of arrests and complaints about public drinking. Why it matters: The popular Irish celebration has drawn hundreds of thousands of people to the Boston neighborhood, but some locals raised concerns about violence, fighting and other incidents at the celebration.

Catch up fast: Police arrested at least 10 people on Sunday in South Boston on charges ranging from disorderly conduct to assault, per Boston.com.

Officers responded to multiple other calls for fights in the area that afternoon.

MBTA Transit Police also arrested a man they said was "highly intoxicated" and had a gun.

What they're saying: Flynn wrote on Facebook calling for a "zero tolerance" approach to public drinking, fighting, property damage and other quality of life issues or else the parade should be moved.