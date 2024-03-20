Mar 20, 2024 - News

How Massachusetts can watch the solar eclipse

<span style="display: block;text-align: center;">Path of the April 8, 2024 eclipse</span>
Data: NASA; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Bostonians can catch a glimpse of the April 8 solar eclipse within city limits, but they'll have to hit the road to experience the full effect.

Why it matters: This is the only total solar eclipse that can be seen from the continental U.S. until August 2044.

The big picture: The total eclipse will be visible in Mexico and 13 U.S. states, including Texas and parts of upstate New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.

  • Massachusetts isn't in the path of totality, but residents can still see a partial eclipse.

State of play: The moon will block out up to 92% of the sun in the Boston area, per NASA's eclipse explorer tool.

  • The partial eclipse is expected to last from 2:16pm to 4:39pm, with the most coverage at 3:29pm.
  • In North Adams and the rest of the Berkshires, the moon will block out up to 96% of the sun, with the most coverage around 3:27pm.

Where to go: For those taking a long weekend, the total eclipse will appear in parts of New England.

  • Vermont: Stowe, Burlington and Montpelier
  • New Hampshire: Lancaster
  • Maine: Fort Kent, Presque Isle and Houlton.

Reservations are also filling up in Lake Placid, N.Y., where locals are celebrating the eclipse with a special beer release and viewing parties.

Closer to home: A special ferry will take people to Spectacle Island for a viewing party, 12:30pm-4pm.

  • Price: $20.24; $15 for guests under 12 and over 65 years old.

The Chelsea Public Library is hosting a free viewing party on City Hall Lawn, handing out solar eclipse glasses to library card holders.





