Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Data: NASA; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals Bostonians can catch a glimpse of the April 8 solar eclipse within city limits, but they'll have to hit the road to experience the full effect. Why it matters: This is the only total solar eclipse that can be seen from the continental U.S. until August 2044.

The big picture: The total eclipse will be visible in Mexico and 13 U.S. states, including Texas and parts of upstate New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.

Massachusetts isn't in the path of totality, but residents can still see a partial eclipse.

State of play: The moon will block out up to 92% of the sun in the Boston area, per NASA's eclipse explorer tool.

The partial eclipse is expected to last from 2:16pm to 4:39pm, with the most coverage at 3:29pm.

In North Adams and the rest of the Berkshires, the moon will block out up to 96% of the sun, with the most coverage around 3:27pm.

Where to go: For those taking a long weekend, the total eclipse will appear in parts of New England.

Vermont: Stowe, Burlington and Montpelier

New Hampshire: Lancaster

Maine: Fort Kent, Presque Isle and Houlton.

Reservations are also filling up in Lake Placid, N.Y., where locals are celebrating the eclipse with a special beer release and viewing parties.

Closer to home: A special ferry will take people to Spectacle Island for a viewing party, 12:30pm-4pm.

Price: $20.24; $15 for guests under 12 and over 65 years old.

The Chelsea Public Library is hosting a free viewing party on City Hall Lawn, handing out solar eclipse glasses to library card holders.