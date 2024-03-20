How Massachusetts can watch the solar eclipse
Bostonians can catch a glimpse of the April 8 solar eclipse within city limits, but they'll have to hit the road to experience the full effect.
Why it matters: This is the only total solar eclipse that can be seen from the continental U.S. until August 2044.
The big picture: The total eclipse will be visible in Mexico and 13 U.S. states, including Texas and parts of upstate New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.
- Massachusetts isn't in the path of totality, but residents can still see a partial eclipse.
State of play: The moon will block out up to 92% of the sun in the Boston area, per NASA's eclipse explorer tool.
- The partial eclipse is expected to last from 2:16pm to 4:39pm, with the most coverage at 3:29pm.
- In North Adams and the rest of the Berkshires, the moon will block out up to 96% of the sun, with the most coverage around 3:27pm.
Where to go: For those taking a long weekend, the total eclipse will appear in parts of New England.
- Vermont: Stowe, Burlington and Montpelier
- New Hampshire: Lancaster
- Maine: Fort Kent, Presque Isle and Houlton.
Reservations are also filling up in Lake Placid, N.Y., where locals are celebrating the eclipse with a special beer release and viewing parties.
Closer to home: A special ferry will take people to Spectacle Island for a viewing party, 12:30pm-4pm.
- Price: $20.24; $15 for guests under 12 and over 65 years old.
The Chelsea Public Library is hosting a free viewing party on City Hall Lawn, handing out solar eclipse glasses to library card holders.
