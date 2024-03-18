Share on email (opens in new window)

Monday August Wilson's play "King Hedley II" is playing at Hibernian Hall in Roxbury now through March 31.

It tells the story of a man returning to his community in 1985 after a prison term and finding that things have changed in Reagan's America.

Harvard Book Store hosts author Tricia Rose, a professor of Africana Studies at Brown University, for a discussion of her new book "Metaracism: How Systemic Racism Devastates Black Lives—And How We Break Free."

Rose will be joined in conversation by Harvard's Henry Louis Gates Jr.

Tuesday

Craft your own ceramic bongs for Mother's Day at the Puff Puff Pottery class at Diaspora Cannabis Lounge in Cambridge.

Wednesday

📖 East End Books Seaport hosts a talk involving author Will Schwalbe, the Island School founder Chris Maxey, and author Dawn Tripp, 6pm-7pm.

Schwalbe is author of "We Should Not Be Friends," a memoir based on his friendship with Maxey.

Tripp wrote the national bestseller "Georgia."

Price: $5; $25 with a copy of Schwalbe's memoir. Free tickets are also available.

The Celtics take on the Milwaukee Bucks at the TD Garden.

The history, traditions and lore of the Boston Marathon are the topic of a lecture at the Thomas Crane Library in Quincy.

Thursday

PAX East, the largest gaming convention on the East Coast, opens at the BCEC.

Even the venerable South Street Diner is excited: They're offering a special "Pax Snax" menu of late night eats.