NorthEast ComicCon, Beer School and more things to do in Boston this weekend

Here's what's going on around Boston this weekend.

Friday, 3/8

💥 The NorthEast ComicCon & Collectibles Extravaganza kicks off at 3pm in the Boxboro Regency Hotel.

  • It features collectibles, vinyl records, autographs from creators and more.
  • Price: $10-$45.

📚 Gore Place in Waltham is hosting a "gently used" book sale, 4pm-8pm.

  • Get paperbacks for $2 and most hardcovers for $5.
  • The sale also runs Saturday, 10am-3pm at the Carriage House at Gore Place.

🎹 Grammy award-winning pianist Taylor Eigsti plays at the Charles Hotel's Regattabar, 7pm-8:15pm.

Saturday, 3/9

🎨 The Guild of Boston Artists on Newbury Street hosts a free children's art discovery class, 10:30am-12pm.

🔎 Watson Museum hosts a murder mystery scavenger hunt for adults, 2pm-4:30pm.

  • Price: $39. Includes museum admission.

🍻 "Beer School" is in session at the Lamplighter Brewing Co.'s original Cambridge location two Saturdays every month, 4pm-5pm.

  • Includes guided tasting and a "Beer School" diploma.
  • Price: $25.

Sunday, 3/10

🛍 The Boston Women's Market celebrates Women's Month at Time Out Market, 12pm-5pm.

🎞 Trident Booksellers & Cafe hosts an Oscar Watch Party, 6:30-11:30pm.

  • Includes voting sessions, wine tastings and photo ops.
  • Free, but RSVP required.

🎞 Goethe-Institut Boston is also hosting an Oscars watch party, 6pm-11:30pm.

  • Free, but RSVP encouraged.
