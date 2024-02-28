Illustration: Gabriella Turrisi/Axios
Here's what's going on around Boston the week of March 4.
Monday, 3/4
🎞 The Roslindale Film Society is hosting a screening of "The Holdovers" in honor of Oscar season, 7pm.
🥘 Got a cast iron skillet but unsure how to use it? The Cambridge Center for Adult Education is holding a class on the best cast iron pans to buy, the proper seasoning techniques and optimal temperatures to cook various proteins and vegetables.
Class runs 6pm-9pm. Price: $95. Includes all food materials and fees.
💕 Club Cafe tries to make dating as painless as possible with a board game speed dating event for gay men, 7pm-8pm.
Tuesday, 3/5
🧘🏾♀️ The Boston Public Library hosts slow flow yoga for all bodies and ability levels, 6pm-7pm.
It's free, but registration is required. Protip: Bring your own mat. Anyone under 18 needs to be accompanied by an adult.
♟ Beantown Gamers'
Light Game Night returns with a new location near Kendall Square, with games like Pictomania, Secret Hitler and more, 7pm-10pm. Now held at 325 Main St. RSVP encouraged. Wednesday, 3/6
🧶 The Boston Public Library's Parker Hill branch is hosting a
craft-and-chat event, 4pm-5pm.
🎶 Learn about Boston's music cred in the 21st century with Boston By Foot's virtual series, 6:30pm-7:30pm.
🍻 Remnant Brewing celebrates Mass Beer Week with a cupcake and beer pairing event, 7pm-8pm.
📖 Trident Booksellers & Cafe hosts
author Susan Zalkind to discuss her new book, "The Waltham Murders," 7pm-9pm. Thursday, 3/7
🍷 Bonde Fine Wine Shop in Cambridge hosts a wine trivia night, focused on grapes.
🍻 Distraction Brewing Company in Roslindale is hosting a beer and cupcake pairing, 7pm-8pm.
🗣 Acropolis Boston in Cambridge hosts a workshop in honor of International Women's Day, "Re-fashioning the self: Barbie and identity," 7pm-8:30pm.
Attendees can join a pre-event reception with teas at 6:45pm. The event is free but RSVP encouraged.
🍻 Sam Adams Boston Taproom downtown hosts a comedy show for International Women's Day, 8pm-8:30pm.
💥 The NorthEast ComicCon & Collectibles Extravaganza kicks off at 3pm in the Boxboro Regency Hotel.
📚 Gore Place in Waltham is hosting a
"gently used" book sale, 4pm-8pm. Get paperbacks for $2 and most hardcovers for $5. The sale also runs Saturday, 10am-3pm at the Carriage House at Gore Place.
🎹 Grammy award-winning pianist Taylor Eigsti plays at the Charles Hotel's Regattabar, 7pm-9pm.
Saturday, 3/9
🎨 The Guild of Boston Artists on Newbury Street hosts a free children's art discovery class, 10:30am-12pm.
🔎 Watson Museum hosts a murder mystery scavenger hunt for adults, 2pm-4:30pm.
🍻 "Beer School" is in session as the Lamplighter Brewing Co. starts offering at its original Cambridge location two Saturdays every month, 4pm-5pm.
🛍 The Boston Women's Market celebrates Women's Month at
Time Out Market, 12pm-5pm.
🎞 Trident Booksellers & Cafe hosts an Oscar Watch Party, 6:30-11:30pm.
Includes voting sessions, wine tastings and photo ops. Free, but RSVP required.
🎞 Goethe-Institut Boston is also hosting an Oscars watch party, 6pm-10:30pm.
Free, but RSVP encouraged.