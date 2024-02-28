Share on email (opens in new window)

Here's what's going on around Boston the week of March 4.

Monday, 3/4

🎞 The Roslindale Film Society is hosting a screening of "The Holdovers" in honor of Oscar season, 7pm.

The film is nominated for five Academy Awards.

Price: $10 in advance, $12 at the door.

🥘 Got a cast iron skillet but unsure how to use it? The Cambridge Center for Adult Education is holding a class on the best cast iron pans to buy, the proper seasoning techniques and optimal temperatures to cook various proteins and vegetables.

Class runs 6pm-9pm.

Price: $95. Includes all food materials and fees.

💕 Club Cafe tries to make dating as painless as possible with a board game speed dating event for gay men, 7pm-8pm.

Tuesday, 3/5

🧘🏾‍♀️ The Boston Public Library hosts slow flow yoga for all bodies and ability levels, 6pm-7pm.

It's free, but registration is required.

Protip: Bring your own mat. Anyone under 18 needs to be accompanied by an adult.

♟ Beantown Gamers' Light Game Night returns with a new location near Kendall Square, with games like Pictomania, Secret Hitler and more, 7pm-10pm.

Now held at 325 Main St.

RSVP encouraged.

Wednesday, 3/6

🧶 The Boston Public Library's Parker Hill branch is hosting a craft-and-chat event, 4pm-5pm.

🎶 Learn about Boston's music cred in the 21st century with Boston By Foot's virtual series, 6:30pm-7:30pm.

🍻 Remnant Brewing celebrates Mass Beer Week with a cupcake and beer pairing event, 7pm-8pm.

📖 Trident Booksellers & Cafe hosts author Susan Zalkind to discuss her new book, "The Waltham Murders," 7pm-9pm.

Thursday, 3/7

🍷 Bonde Fine Wine Shop in Cambridge hosts a wine trivia night, focused on grapes.

Includes a sampling of wine plus some snacks.

Price: $55.

🍻 Distraction Brewing Company in Roslindale is hosting a beer and cupcake pairing, 7pm-8pm.

🗣 Acropolis Boston in Cambridge hosts a workshop in honor of International Women's Day, "Re-fashioning the self: Barbie and identity," 7pm-8:30pm.

Attendees can join a pre-event reception with teas at 6:45pm.

The event is free but RSVP encouraged.

🍻 Sam Adams Boston Taproom downtown hosts a comedy show for International Women's Day, 8pm-8:30pm.

Price: $15; $100 for a table of eight.

Friday, 3/8

💥 The NorthEast ComicCon & Collectibles Extravaganza kicks off at 3pm in the Boxboro Regency Hotel.

Features collectibles, vinyl records, autographs from creators and more.

Price: $10-$45.

📚 Gore Place in Waltham is hosting a "gently used" book sale, 4pm-8pm.

Get paperbacks for $2 and most hardcovers for $5.

The sale also runs Saturday, 10am-3pm at the Carriage House at Gore Place.

🎹 Grammy award-winning pianist Taylor Eigsti plays at the Charles Hotel's Regattabar, 7pm-9pm.

Saturday, 3/9

🎨 The Guild of Boston Artists on Newbury Street hosts a free children's art discovery class, 10:30am-12pm.

For children ages 5 to 12.

Registration required.

🔎 Watson Museum hosts a murder mystery scavenger hunt for adults, 2pm-4:30pm.

Price: $39. Includes museum admission.

🍻 "Beer School" is in session as the Lamplighter Brewing Co. starts offering at its original Cambridge location two Saturdays every month, 4pm-5pm.

Includes guided tasting and a "Lamplighter Beer School" diploma.

Price: $25.

Sunday, 3/10

🛍 The Boston Women's Market celebrates Women's Month at Time Out Market, 12pm-5pm.

🎞 Trident Booksellers & Cafe hosts an Oscar Watch Party, 6:30-11:30pm.

Includes voting sessions, wine tastings and photo ops.

Free, but RSVP required.

🎞 Goethe-Institut Boston is also hosting an Oscars watch party, 6pm-10:30pm.