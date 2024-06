Share on email (opens in new window)

A rainstorm is expected to bring potentially damaging wind gusts and frigid temperatures tonight. Why it matters: At worst, the storm could cause power outages driven by fierce winds.

At best, the storm will wash away any memory of the spring weather earlier this week.

State of play: Forecasters expect spotty showers throughout the day, especially in southeastern Massachusetts.

The storm is expected to bring potentially damaging winds and a drop in temperature tonight into Thursday, per the National Weather Service.

Central Massachusetts could get a sprinkling of snow overnight.

Wind gusts could reach close to 50 miles per hour in eastern Massachusetts and close to 60 miles per hour in the Berkshires.

The latest: National Grid prepared extra crews to respond to power outages and other problems tomorrow.

The utility also staged crews on Nantucket to support island resources, the company said yesterday.

What's next: Temperatures are expected to drop to the 30s Thursday before rising again Friday. More rain will follow Sunday.

Steph's thought bubble: These temperature swings are sometimes a way of life in New England, but I can't help but feel like the weather gods are punishing me for enjoying the early spring weather.