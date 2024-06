Share on email (opens in new window)

The Boston Public Library launched a chef-in-residence program to help locals learn how to make nutritious, simple meals without straying from their cultural traditions. Why it matters: Glorya Fernandez, the chef-in-residence, isn't an award-winning chef from an elite culinary school, but a master in making cooking accessible for Bostonians.

Driving the news: Fernandez started her one-year residency this month in the BPL's Nutrition Lab.

She'll be leading community listening sessions on March 2 and April 8 to hear what locals want to learn from the program.

Zoom in: Fernandez has held cooking classes for years, most recently through her company gogobytes.

She held a class on cooking with ancient grains at the Nutrition Lab in 2022.