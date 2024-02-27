Share on email (opens in new window)

Burna Boy at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Photo: Robert Okine/Getty Images

Rapper Burna Boy, country star Scotty McCreery, indie rocker Grant-Lee Phillips and metal speedsters Mutoid Man are all in town this week. Check out our rundown of local concerts:

Tuesday

Northern Irish indie pop band Two Door Cinema Club plays at Roadrunner.

Canadian rapper Night Lovell comes to the Paradise Rock Club.

Wednesday

Spanish singer-songwriter Pablo Alborán is at the Orpheum Theatre.

Indie rock veterans Cold War Kids play at House of Blues.

R&B/dream pop singer Ryan Beatty will be at Big Night Live.

Friday

Country star Scotty McCreery is coming to MGM Music Hall at Fenway.

Saturday

Nigerian Afrobeats and reggae star Burna Boy hits Boston with a show at the TD Garden.

The Subtronics Tesseract Tour 2024 features Wooli, Hedex, Saka, Jon Casey and Skellytn at MGM Music Hall at Fenway.

Heavy metal face-melters Mutoid Man are at The Sinclair.

Local hardcore from Negative FX will be on display at the Middle East.

Sunday

Mexican cumbia group Los Angeles Azules plays at Orpheum Theatre.

Indie rock feature, and "Gilmore Girls" troubadour, Grant-Lee Phillips plays at City Winery.

Protex, Crimps and Mystery Girl are on the bill at Deep Cuts.

Monday

Trap rapper Babytron comes to Big Night Live.

Flyana Boss, the hip-hop duo turned TikTok sensation, performs at The Sinclair.