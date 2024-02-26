43 mins ago - News

Inside the beef between Jen Royle's TABLE and a would-be customer

headshot
Jen Royle at her restaurant Table in Boston's North End neighborhood in 2019.

Jen Royle at her restaurant Table in 2019. Photo: Chris Christo/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images

A great example of New England civility went viral over the weekend.

Catch up quick: A New Yorker posted to X that he canceled a reservation at Jen Royle's TABLE in the North End because he had to go to the hospital and used his travel insurance to get back the $250 the eatery charges for late cancellations.

  • Royale reportedly DMed the would-be-customer and sarcastically thanked him "for screwing over my restaurant and my staff," and called him "pathetic."

The intrigue: The Internet went nutty for the story and TABLE got review-bombed on Yelp and other sites. Royale deleted her accounts. Both parties report getting death threats after the post blew up.

Flashback: Celebrity chef Royale is well-known for speaking her mind and letting customers know exactly what she thinks of them.

The bottom line: Royale says the restaurant is still open and doing well regardless of the online hate.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Boston.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Boston stories

No stories could be found

Bostonpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Boston.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more