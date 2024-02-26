Inside the beef between Jen Royle's TABLE and a would-be customer

Jen Royle at her restaurant Table in 2019. Photo: Chris Christo/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images

A great example of New England civility went viral over the weekend. Catch up quick: A New Yorker posted to X that he canceled a reservation at Jen Royle's TABLE in the North End because he had to go to the hospital and used his travel insurance to get back the $250 the eatery charges for late cancellations.

Royale reportedly DMed the would-be-customer and sarcastically thanked him "for screwing over my restaurant and my staff," and called him "pathetic."

The intrigue: The Internet went nutty for the story and TABLE got review-bombed on Yelp and other sites. Royale deleted her accounts. Both parties report getting death threats after the post blew up.

Flashback: Celebrity chef Royale is well-known for speaking her mind and letting customers know exactly what she thinks of them.

The bottom line: Royale says the restaurant is still open and doing well regardless of the online hate.