The City of Boston is looking to add a new weapon in its eternal battle against rats: busting bureaucracy. What's happening: South Boston City Councilor Ed Flynn is pushing for a dedicated pest control office and appointed "rat czar" to streamline the city's efforts to neutralize the rodent population.

Flynn's proposed ordinance would create an Office of Pest Control to prioritize and coordinate the city's rodent response, which is currently handled by several different departments.

Why it matters: Aside from being a general nuisance, rats pose a significant public health problem — and Boston is still considered one the "rattiest cities" in America.

Zoom out: Famously rat-hating New York City Mayor Eric Adams appointed that city's first "director of rodent migration" last year.

What to look for in a rat czar: New York sought applicants who were "bloodthirsty" and dedicated to "wholesale slaughter" of rats, according to the job listing.

What they're saying: "I've talked to most of my colleagues and they understand how critical this issue is throughout all the neighborhoods of Boston. They also understand this is a public health, public safety and quality of life issue," Flynn told Axios.

Flynn said he's talked to Mayor Michelle Wu about the idea and she's supportive.

Details: Boston's "rat czar" would have the authority to develop strategies for baiting, trapping and killing rats, while also promoting public education and upgrading sanitation.

Bloodthirstiness isn't a job requirement yet, but there's still time to write up a sensational want-ad.

What's next: The City Council will debate Flynn's plan in the government operations committee and hear from Wu's team about how such a department would work and how much it would cost.