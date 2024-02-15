1 hour ago - News

Microchip helps reunite Brockton family with dog found during arrest

headshot
A dog jumps on her owner

Photo: Courtesy of the Brockton Police Department

A Brockton family was reunited with their dog Speedy after she'd been missing for three months.

What's happening: Brockton Police arrested a 32-year-old man on a litany of charges last Monday, and in his backseat was a female dog.

  • Authorities scanned the dog's microchip and alerted Speedy's family that she'd been found.

Why it matters: Those RFID chips implanted in pets really do work when a four-legged loved one goes missing.

Watch Speedy wiggle herself silly when she first sees her owner.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Boston.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Boston stories

No stories could be found

Bostonpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Boston.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more