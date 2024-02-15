1 hour ago - News
Microchip helps reunite Brockton family with dog found during arrest
A Brockton family was reunited with their dog Speedy after she'd been missing for three months.
What's happening: Brockton Police arrested a 32-year-old man on a litany of charges last Monday, and in his backseat was a female dog.
- Authorities scanned the dog's microchip and alerted Speedy's family that she'd been found.
Why it matters: Those RFID chips implanted in pets really do work when a four-legged loved one goes missing.
Watch Speedy wiggle herself silly when she first sees her owner.
