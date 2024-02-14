How Boston got the King's Heritage Trail

Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: King's Heritage Trail, developed by historian Clennon King and AugustineMonica Films; Map:Tory Lysik/Axios Visuals After years of research, historian Clennon L. King found several sites tied to Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott in their early years in Boston. He selected 21 addresses to make up the King's Heritage Trail.

Why it matters: Few sites in Boston commemorate the Kings' early lives and work on civil rights in the neighborhoods they actually frequented.

What's happening: The city recognized the trail last year in a resolution proposed by City Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson, after Clennon L. King contacted her and Mayor Michelle Wu in October 2022.

Protip: See the full map here.

A few highlights from Clennon King's map: