Feb 13, 2024 - News

Lyft's Women+ Connect expands nationwide, debuting in Boston

A photo illustration shows a silhouette of a woman in front of a neon pink Lyft sign, looking at her phone presumably to request a lyft

Photo Illustration: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Women and nonbinary people in Boston can now request Lyft rides with other women or nonbinary drivers.

Driving the news: Lyft is expanding its Women+ Connect feature nationwide today, the company announced.

  • The feature is part of an effort to boost safety and get more women and nonbinary drivers on the road.

Why it matters: Lyft and Uber have come under fire in recent years over sexual assault and other incidents that targeted women.

Zoom in: Uber's most recent safety report shows nearly 1,000 sexual assault incidents in 2020, including 141 rapes. More than three-quarters of the victims were women.

  • In 2022, a Hyde Park man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting six people in his car. Police said five of the victims thought they were getting into an Uber.

Details: Lyft launched the Women+ Connect feature in September in San Francisco, San Jose, San Diego, Phoenix and Chicago.

  • Lyft expanded the option to another 50 cities the next month.
  • The company says 67% of eligible drivers have opted into the feature, and those using it keep it on 99% of the time.
