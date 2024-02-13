Feb 13, 2024 - News
Lyft's Women+ Connect expands nationwide, debuting in Boston
Women and nonbinary people in Boston can now request Lyft rides with other women or nonbinary drivers.
Driving the news: Lyft is expanding its Women+ Connect feature nationwide today, the company announced.
- The feature is part of an effort to boost safety and get more women and nonbinary drivers on the road.
Why it matters: Lyft and Uber have come under fire in recent years over sexual assault and other incidents that targeted women.
Zoom in: Uber's most recent safety report shows nearly 1,000 sexual assault incidents in 2020, including 141 rapes. More than three-quarters of the victims were women.
- In 2022, a Hyde Park man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting six people in his car. Police said five of the victims thought they were getting into an Uber.
Details: Lyft launched the Women+ Connect feature in September in San Francisco, San Jose, San Diego, Phoenix and Chicago.
- Lyft expanded the option to another 50 cities the next month.
- The company says 67% of eligible drivers have opted into the feature, and those using it keep it on 99% of the time.
