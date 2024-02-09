50 mins ago - News
Massachusetts' sports betting market poised to bring in millions in 2024
If 2023 was any indication, this year will be a boon for sports betting in Massachusetts.
By the numbers: Massachusetts processed nearly $5 billion worth of sports bets last year— and online sports betting wasn't even live in time for the 2023 Super Bowl.
- The state's licensed sports betting companies made more than $483 million collectively in 2023.
- The market brought in more than $93 million into the state's coffers.
Details: Online sports betting companies have processed the majority of wagers in Massachusetts.
- Activity dipped in the summer months, but like in many markets, bets ramped up again during football season.
