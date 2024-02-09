Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Hannah and Lily Barrett with some of their romance book collection. Photo: Courtesy of Spencer Gurley-Green

The latest bookseller pop-up coming to the Boston area is romance-themed for people of all ages, races and backgrounds.

Why it matters: Romance is having its moment in online literary circles, thanks to "BookTok," and fans are demanding stories that defy age-old tropes and stereotypes.

What's happening: The Read My Lips booksellers host their first pop-up Saturday at Idle Hands Craft Ales in Malden.

The owners, sisters Lily and Hannah Barrett, say they not only carry a variety of romance subgenres but also stories whose characters come from a diverse set of backgrounds.

Zoom in: Lily and Hannah, who both work in tech, started building the business after reading "The Whispering Dark" by Kelly Andrew.

Like the Barrett sisters, the main character has a cochlear implant.

"We realized we hadn't had that experience before and realized that's probably an experience a lot of people have not had," Hannah told Axios.

Between the lines: It's not enough just to have diverse representation, Hannah and Lily say.

They have pored through their books analyzing the authors' background and expertise on the experiences they're describing, the plots and what stereotypes, if any, the main characters portray.

Zoom out: Indie bookstores, including those with niches like romance, are bouncing back since the pandemic. Many are promoting more diverse and inclusive selections.

Perhaps the best-known example is the Ripped Bodice, a woman- and queer-owned bookstore.

Steamy Lit Bookstore in Florida highlights women romance authors of color, as well as nonbinary and genderqueer authors.

Minneapolis is getting its first romance bookstore, Tropes & Trifles, later this year. https://www.axios.com/local/twin-cities/2023/12/05/romance-bookstore-minneapolis-tropes-trifles-lgbtq-friendly

In the Boston area, new bookstores and pop-ups are also coming alive, including the Porter Square Books and East End Books in the Seaport, the fantasy-themed pop-up Side Quest Books & Games and Rozzie Bound Co-op.