Waltham dog represents Massachusetts in Puppy Bowl XX

Meet Max, AKA Big Man. The a Chihuahua Pomeranian mix will be representing Massachusetts in the 20th annual Puppy Bowl.

What's happening: Forget the Chiefs and 49ers. The real game is Sunday's canine tournament, featuring Max and another 130 dogs from 36 states.

What they're saying: Max was adopted by a Waltham couple.

  • "He's fun, spunky and has got a good zest for life," his human, Eric Barnacle, told WHDH.
