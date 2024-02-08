Waltham dog represents Massachusetts in Puppy Bowl XX

Share on email (opens in new window)

Meet Max, AKA Big Man. The a Chihuahua Pomeranian mix will be representing Massachusetts in the 20th annual Puppy Bowl.

What's happening: Forget the Chiefs and 49ers. The real game is Sunday's canine tournament, featuring Max and another 130 dogs from 36 states.

What they're saying: Max was adopted by a Waltham couple.