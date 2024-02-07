Social calendar: Upcoming events around Boston

Share on email (opens in new window)

Monday, 2/12

JCC Greater Boston in Newton hosts an introduction to pickleball class, 5pm-6:30pm.

Price: $75; $60 for members.

🛍 The Galentine's Market is back at Castle Island's South Boston Taproom, 6pm-9pm.

Tuesday, 2/13

🍹 Time Out Market celebrates Galentine's Day with friendship bracelet making and Taylor Swift-themed cocktails, 5:30pm-7pm.

🧘🏾‍♀️ Boston Public Library hosts a "slow flow" yoga class for all ages and skill levels, 6pm-7pm.

🎤 Trident Booksellers & Cafe hosts Taylor Swift trivia night, 6pm-9pm.

Trident's also hosting Taylor Swift trivia Thursday and Saturday.

Price: $7.

Wednesday, 2/14

🍺 Break Rock Brewing hosts a mug painting class, 6pm-9pm.

Price: $25 per mug. Couples' tickets available at a discount.

🎶 Learn about Boston's Black musical history with BPL's virtual lecture with the National Park Service, 6pm-7pm.

💗 The LEGO Discovery Center in Somerville hosts an adult night for Valentine's Day with competitions, LEGO prizes and more, 7pm-9:30pm.

🎙 The "Love's a Joke" comedy tour stops at Laugh Boston, 8pm-11:30pm.

Runs through Saturday.

Price: $25.

Thursday, 2/15

📖 Beacon Hill Books & Cafe hosts a reading and book-signing with Abi Balingit, author of the bestselling Filipino American recipe book MAYUMU, 6pm-7:30pm.

💗 WBUR CitySpace celebrates romance novels and the authors behind them.

Price: $15. $5 for students with a valid student ID.

Friday, 2/16

🛞 The Monster Jam Arena Championship kicks off at the DCU Center in Worcester, 7pm.

🎶 Catch "Defying Dragity: A Drag Retelling of Wicked" at Jacques Cabaret, 7pm.

Saturday, 2/17

🌲 Tap, collect and boil sap from maple trees at the Boston Nature Center, 10am-4pm.

Price: $15. Dot Rx members get in free.

🛍 The FOUND market returns to the Artists For Humanity Epicenter, selling vintage and upcycled clothing from more than 100 vendors, 11am-5pm.

Customers can shop for one of three two-hour slots.

Price: $5.

Sunday, 2/18

🐲 Catch the Chinese New Year Lion Dance Parade, 10am-3pm.

For the kids, the Pao Arts Center hosts art, workshops and performances for Lunar New Year, 11am-3pm.

🏆 Time Out Market hosts its best Bloody Marty in Fenway contest, 11am-3pm.

🍫 The Rockwell in Somerville hosts "Cheap Chocolate Day" with music and sweets, 5pm-9pm. Price: $15-$18.