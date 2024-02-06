Share on email (opens in new window)

Outdoor dining returns to Boston in May, except in the North End, city officials say.

Why it matters: The historic Italian neighborhood loses out on business by being snubbed, but the alternative would fill the already crowded neighborhood with trash and congestion, neighbors say.

What's happening: The city excluded the North End again this year, following meetings with the North End Outdoor Dining Task Force.

The group of residents and restaurant owners convened to discuss whether outdoor dining could work in the neighborhood and, if so, how to approach it.

Zoom in: The city is looking into some of the task force's recommendations for the North End, the Boston Globe reported.

Those suggestions include allowing outdoor dining on weekends only, approving smaller patios, a regular "Open Streets" concept or a lottery system for a limited number of restaurants.

For everyone else, the city's outdoor dining season kicks off May 1 and runs through October.