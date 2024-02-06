2 hours ago - News
Boston's outdoor dining program returns, except in North End
Outdoor dining returns to Boston in May, except in the North End, city officials say.
Why it matters: The historic Italian neighborhood loses out on business by being snubbed, but the alternative would fill the already crowded neighborhood with trash and congestion, neighbors say.
What's happening: The city excluded the North End again this year, following meetings with the North End Outdoor Dining Task Force.
- The group of residents and restaurant owners convened to discuss whether outdoor dining could work in the neighborhood and, if so, how to approach it.
Zoom in: The city is looking into some of the task force's recommendations for the North End, the Boston Globe reported.
- Those suggestions include allowing outdoor dining on weekends only, approving smaller patios, a regular "Open Streets" concept or a lottery system for a limited number of restaurants.
For everyone else, the city's outdoor dining season kicks off May 1 and runs through October.
- Eligible restaurants in other businesses who want to take part have to pay $199 for outdoor dining and $399 a month if they have a liquor license.
