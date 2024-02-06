Boston's AI industry brings in billions, but not where you think

Despite fierce competition nationwide, the Boston tech scene is likely to solidify its lead in the AI industry, a new report says.

Why it matters: AI is expected to disrupt every aspect of our society like the internet did, and investors are already pumping billions in funding into the sector — and not just generative AI technology like ChatGPT.

What's happening: Boston-area companies are at the forefront of developing new AI and managing data for AI to use, per a report published last week by Value Creation Labs.

DataRobot and other local companies are leading on "intelligent data management" and automation.

Other companies are using AI to streamline their work in cybersecurity, life sciences and health care.

By the numbers: When it comes to AI-related funding since 2019, the Boston area ranks third, behind Silicon Valley and New York.

Venture capital activity in AI and machine learning in New England peaked in 2021 with nearly $5.9 billion invested across 257 deals, per the report, which cites Pitchbook data.

In 2023, the region reported $2.3 billion in investments across 213 deals.

Yes, but: Boston isn't the leader in generative AI. Most companies in that sector are headquartered in the Bay Area.

The Boston area is home to a few, including Grammarly.

VCL predicts Boston's footprint on the generative AI market will grow this year.

The bottom line: Boston's stronghold in tech and health-related industries, and its proximity to top universities and hospitals, means it's poised to make headway in the lesser-known areas of AI, per the report.