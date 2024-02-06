Boston's AI industry brings in billions, but not where you think
Despite fierce competition nationwide, the Boston tech scene is likely to solidify its lead in the AI industry, a new report says.
Why it matters: AI is expected to disrupt every aspect of our society like the internet did, and investors are already pumping billions in funding into the sector — and not just generative AI technology like ChatGPT.
What's happening: Boston-area companies are at the forefront of developing new AI and managing data for AI to use, per a report published last week by Value Creation Labs.
- DataRobot and other local companies are leading on "intelligent data management" and automation.
- Other companies are using AI to streamline their work in cybersecurity, life sciences and health care.
By the numbers: When it comes to AI-related funding since 2019, the Boston area ranks third, behind Silicon Valley and New York.
- Venture capital activity in AI and machine learning in New England peaked in 2021 with nearly $5.9 billion invested across 257 deals, per the report, which cites Pitchbook data.
- In 2023, the region reported $2.3 billion in investments across 213 deals.
Yes, but: Boston isn't the leader in generative AI. Most companies in that sector are headquartered in the Bay Area.
- The Boston area is home to a few, including Grammarly.
- VCL predicts Boston's footprint on the generative AI market will grow this year.
The bottom line: Boston's stronghold in tech and health-related industries, and its proximity to top universities and hospitals, means it's poised to make headway in the lesser-known areas of AI, per the report.
