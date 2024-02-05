Red Line closure begins, followed by Orange, Green Line shutdowns

Share on email (opens in new window)

The MBTA's partial shutdown for Red Line passengers north of Park Street begins today, the first of several T closures this month.

Why it matters: Thousands of riders rely on the T to get to work and school in Boston and neighboring cities.

Catch up fast: The Red Line will be shut down between Alewife and Harvard between today and next Wednesday.

After 8:45pm, the Red Line will shut down from Alewife to Park Street over the next 10 days.

Shuttle buses will be available for both closures.

Plus: The Red Line faces another closure on Feb. 24 and Feb. 25 between Harvard and Broadway.

Protip: The Commuter Rail is fare-free between Porter Square and North Station during the Red Line closures.

Zoom out: The MBTA continues to shut down lines and implement slow zones to address multiple deficiencies found across the system that go back years:

🟠 The Orange Line's closing between Forest Hills and Ruggles from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18 for signal work.

🟢 Portions of the Green Line's B, C and D branches will close from Feb. 20 to March 8 for track work and other fixes.

The B branch will close from Copley to Babcock, the C branch from Copley to Cleveland Circle and the D branch from Copley to Brookline Hills.

What they're saying: General manager Phillip Eng told the Dorchester Reporter that the closures and track work are working this time, meaning "the T is doing business differently and we're holding ourselves accountable."