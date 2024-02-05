Red Line closure begins, followed by Orange, Green Line shutdowns
The MBTA's partial shutdown for Red Line passengers north of Park Street begins today, the first of several T closures this month.
Why it matters: Thousands of riders rely on the T to get to work and school in Boston and neighboring cities.
Catch up fast: The Red Line will be shut down between Alewife and Harvard between today and next Wednesday.
- After 8:45pm, the Red Line will shut down from Alewife to Park Street over the next 10 days.
- Shuttle buses will be available for both closures.
Plus: The Red Line faces another closure on Feb. 24 and Feb. 25 between Harvard and Broadway.
Protip: The Commuter Rail is fare-free between Porter Square and North Station during the Red Line closures.
Zoom out: The MBTA continues to shut down lines and implement slow zones to address multiple deficiencies found across the system that go back years:
🟠 The Orange Line's closing between Forest Hills and Ruggles from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18 for signal work.
🟢 Portions of the Green Line's B, C and D branches will close from Feb. 20 to March 8 for track work and other fixes.
- The B branch will close from Copley to Babcock, the C branch from Copley to Cleveland Circle and the D branch from Copley to Brookline Hills.
What they're saying: General manager Phillip Eng told the Dorchester Reporter that the closures and track work are working this time, meaning "the T is doing business differently and we're holding ourselves accountable."
- "Then, when we come back, we're giving them [passengers] a system that is running at full speed."
