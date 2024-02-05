In Dunkin' ad, Ben Affleck reacts to 'sad Ben' meme

I did not have Ben Affleck biting into a doughnut necklace the size of his face on my bingo card.

But that's just the kind of unhinged energy his latest Dunkin' ad brings.

Catch up fast: Dunkin's most famous patron appears in a new commercial with Charli D'Amelio, sipping Dunkin' iced coffee in a recording studio after seeing news reports calling him "bored" at the 2023 Grammys.

What's happening: By the looks of it, Affleck is working on some music like a middle-aged man grasping for meaning.

He handed someone a demo…on a CD.

At one point, he asks D'Amelio, "Who is TikTok?" as she awkwardly looks away.

What they're saying: "You're a goofy, middle-aged clumsy white guy with no rhythm and you can't sing on key. You're not coordinated. That means I can't be a pop star?"

Yes. That's exactly what that means.

Yes, but: Maybe I'm wrong. Affleck did say, "Underestimate Boston at your own peril."