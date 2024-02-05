In Dunkin' ad, Ben Affleck reacts to 'sad Ben' meme
I did not have Ben Affleck biting into a doughnut necklace the size of his face on my bingo card.
- But that's just the kind of unhinged energy his latest Dunkin' ad brings.
Catch up fast: Dunkin's most famous patron appears in a new commercial with Charli D'Amelio, sipping Dunkin' iced coffee in a recording studio after seeing news reports calling him "bored" at the 2023 Grammys.
What's happening: By the looks of it, Affleck is working on some music like a middle-aged man grasping for meaning.
- He handed someone a demo…on a CD.
- At one point, he asks D'Amelio, "Who is TikTok?" as she awkwardly looks away.
What they're saying: "You're a goofy, middle-aged clumsy white guy with no rhythm and you can't sing on key. You're not coordinated. That means I can't be a pop star?"
- Yes. That's exactly what that means.
Yes, but: Maybe I'm wrong. Affleck did say, "Underestimate Boston at your own peril."
