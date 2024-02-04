54 mins ago - News
Gillette Stadium to host seven World Cup games, including quarterfinal
Gillette Stadium will host seven matches as part of the 2026 FIFA men's World Cup, FOX announced Sunday.
Why it matters: It's the first time the Foxborough stadium hosts a men's World Cup game.
Driving the news: Gillette will host five group matches, a knockout stage match and a quarterfinal.
- Group matches: June 13, June 16, June 19, June 23 and June 26.
- Round of 32 knockout match: June 23.
- Quarterfinal: July 9.
Zoom out: The tournament involves 104 games in the United States, Mexico and Canada, with the first game in Mexico City.
- MetLife Stadium in New Jersey will host the final game.
- The U.S. men's national team plays in Southern California and Seattle.
