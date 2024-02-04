54 mins ago - News

Gillette Stadium to host seven World Cup games, including quarterfinal

An aerial view of Patriot Place and Gillette Stadium.

Patriot Place and Gillette Stadium. Photo: John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Gillette Stadium will host seven matches as part of the 2026 FIFA men's World Cup, FOX announced Sunday.

Why it matters: It's the first time the Foxborough stadium hosts a men's World Cup game.

Driving the news: Gillette will host five group matches, a knockout stage match and a quarterfinal.

  • Group matches: June 13, June 16, June 19, June 23 and June 26.
  • Round of 32 knockout match: June 23.
  • Quarterfinal: July 9.

Zoom out: The tournament involves 104 games in the United States, Mexico and Canada, with the first game in Mexico City.

  • MetLife Stadium in New Jersey will host the final game.
  • The U.S. men's national team plays in Southern California and Seattle.
