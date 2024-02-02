24 mins ago - Things to Do
3 Sundance films to watch
I recently got back from the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, and I have some thoughts about the indie films and popcorn flicks to look out for this year.
Certainly the most important and thought-provoking movie I saw was "War Game," a documentary about a role-playing exercise focused on how the U.S. might react to a future insurrection within the military.
- Former U.S. senators, a former governor, retired Pentagon generals and ex-intelligence officers simulated how a hypothetical White House would handle traitors within military ranks the next time Congress certifies election results.
"Hit Man," directed by Richard Linklater, was a treat with a fresh and creative script.
- Star Glen Powell, the most punchable face in Hollywood, transforms into one of the most lovable lead characters you'll see this year. It'll be on Netflix soon.
In the gut-wrenching documentary category, "Sugarcane" made an impact on me.
- It tells the story of an indigenous Canadian community struggling to find out what happened at the Catholic boarding school they were forced to send their children to during the 20th century.
- The shocking evidence of abuse, rape and death strikingly evokes what many American Catholics have been through in Boston and elsewhere.
