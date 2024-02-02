Share on email (opens in new window)

Director Richard Linklater, Evan Holtzman, Glen Powell, and Austin Amelio at the Sundance premiere of "Hit Man." Photo: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

I recently got back from the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, and I have some thoughts about the indie films and popcorn flicks to look out for this year.

Certainly the most important and thought-provoking movie I saw was "War Game," a documentary about a role-playing exercise focused on how the U.S. might react to a future insurrection within the military.

Former U.S. senators, a former governor, retired Pentagon generals and ex-intelligence officers simulated how a hypothetical White House would handle traitors within military ranks the next time Congress certifies election results.

"Hit Man," directed by Richard Linklater, was a treat with a fresh and creative script.

Star Glen Powell, the most punchable face in Hollywood, transforms into one of the most lovable lead characters you'll see this year. It'll be on Netflix soon.

In the gut-wrenching documentary category, "Sugarcane" made an impact on me.