Last year's most popular names for dogs in Boston were Luna and Charlie.

Teddy and Max round out the top three most popular names for male dogs.

Milo replaced Finn as the fourth top name in 2022 and Cooper dropped from second place to fifth.

The 2023 list for female dogs is nearly identical to 2022's top names.

Just like in 2022, Bella, Daisy and Lucy followed Luna in popularity.

The only major changes on the female side were that Rosie and Penny overtook Lola, whichwho became the seventh most popular name.

Why it matters: The city releases the list of names on dogs' tags every year to remind Bostonians they need to update their pooch's registration with the parks and recreation department's Animal Care and Control Division.

This year's deadline for registering a dog is March 31.

What they're saying: "Licensing your pet is not only a legal requirement, but it also serves as their identification," Director of Animal Care and Control Alexis Trzcinski said in a release.

"We always advise pet owners that having a license provides a quicker way for them to be reunited with you if they get lost," Trzcinski said.

Details: All Boston dogs over six months old need to update their registration annually.

Owners need to include documents on rabies vaccination and spaying/neutering where applicable.

It's $15 for a neutered or spayed dog and $30 for a reproductively intact dog.

Anyone over 70 years old or with a service animal doesn't need to pay.

And just like your car registration, any outstanding fines need to be paid.

What's next: The city's hosting a series of dog licensing and pet vaccine clinics 10am to 2pm each Saturday from March 2 to June 15 at community centers around the city.

Here's the full list:

Female:

Luna Bella Daisy Lucy Rosie Penny Lola Stella Millie Winnie

Male: