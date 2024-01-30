Share on email (opens in new window)

Monday, 2/5

🎷 Jazz artist Ken Schaphorst kicks off Regattabar's new monthly big band series with his own big band, 7:30pm-9:30pm.

📖 Author Diana Khoi Nguyen and Cindy Juyoung Ok talk about their new collections of poetry at Harvard Book Store.

Tuesday, 2/6

📖 Author Daniel Mason appears at WBUR's City Space to discuss his book, "North Woods," which examines a New England home through the lives of those who inhabit it across centuries.

Price: $15; $5 for students.

📖 Entrepreneurial strategist Malia C. Lazu discusses her new book "From Intention To Impact: A Practical Guide To Diversity, Equity, And Inclusion" at the BPL.

🎨 The watercolor for beginners class at The Local Hand will show you how to paint culinary herbs, such as thyme, dill, rosemary and basil, 6:30pm-9pm.

Price: $75.

Wednesday, 2/7

🏥 The West End Museum hosts Lucy Ross, Mass General Hospital's archivist, to dive into some quirky medical history, 6pm.

🥃 The Cambridge Center for Adult Education hosts an American Whiskey tasting, 6pm-8pm.

Price: $90. Cost covers all beverage fees.

Thursday, 2/8

🎶 The MIT Museum's February After Dark series presents a 21+ interactive music-making experience, including a poetry contest with help from AI, 6pm-9pm.

Beer from Winter Hill Brewing and pies from Za available to buy.

Be smart: Large bags and backpacks aren't allowed.

Price: $15; $10 with an MIT ID.

👽 The Museum of Science lays out the facts about extraterrestrials at the Science 101: Aliens program, 7pm.

Friday, 2/9

❄️ The Wellesley Wonderland Ice Sculpture Stroll kicks off at 4pm in Linden Square for the annual winter festival.

🛍 The Black History Month Black business pop-up kicks off in Brattle Square, selling local gifts, jewelry, clothing and other items.

Runs 12pm-7pm Friday, 11am-7pm Saturday.

💗 Gallery 263 in Cambridge hosts a Valentine's Craft Night with craft supplies and snacks (i.e. chocolate-dipped strawberries), 5pm-9pm.

Price: $25 in advance; $30 at the door.

Saturday, 2/10

🧀 Learn how to make a decadent appetizer for your Super Bowl party. Park-9 Dog Bar in Everett is hosting a charcuterie board class, 11:30am-12:30pm.

Dogs can't join the class, but Park-9 will offer a daycare option so your pup can enjoy the park while you learn.

Price: $90.

🖼 The ICA's "Destiny Doorways," an installation by Boston artist Mithsuca Berry, opens today, 12pm-4pm.

Price: $20. Kids under age 18 are free, and their adults can get in with a +1 membership.

🎤 Catch the Museum of Science's Black History Month Celebration on Saturday and Sunday with performances by local rappers OOMPA and Dutch ReBelle, 10am-4pm.

💗 Read My Lips Boston, a pop-up bookshop by specializing in diverse romance, opens its first pop up at Idle Hands Craft Ales in Malden, 3pm-6pm.

Includes "blind dates" with books, swag and staff recommendations.

Sunday, 2/11

⛸ Try yoga on ice at the Fenway Rink, 10am-11am.

🏈 Park-9 Dog Bar in Everett is hosting a Super Bowl party for dogs and their humans, 12pm-9pm.

Includes snacks from Pig BBQ.

✍🏽 Practice some self-love with cookie decorating, letter writing, card games and more at The Green Row in Somerville, 2pm-3:30pm.