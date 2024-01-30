Social calendar: Upcoming Boston events
Monday, 2/5
🎷 Jazz artist Ken Schaphorst kicks off Regattabar's new monthly big band series with his own big band, 7:30pm-9:30pm.
- Price: $25.
📖 Author Diana Khoi Nguyen and Cindy Juyoung Ok talk about their new collections of poetry at Harvard Book Store.
Tuesday, 2/6
📖 Author Daniel Mason appears at WBUR's City Space to discuss his book, "North Woods," which examines a New England home through the lives of those who inhabit it across centuries.
- Price: $15; $5 for students.
📖 Entrepreneurial strategist Malia C. Lazu discusses her new book "From Intention To Impact: A Practical Guide To Diversity, Equity, And Inclusion" at the BPL.
🎨 The watercolor for beginners class at The Local Hand will show you how to paint culinary herbs, such as thyme, dill, rosemary and basil, 6:30pm-9pm.
- Price: $75.
Wednesday, 2/7
🏥 The West End Museum hosts Lucy Ross, Mass General Hospital's archivist, to dive into some quirky medical history, 6pm.
- Price: $10.
🥃 The Cambridge Center for Adult Education hosts an American Whiskey tasting, 6pm-8pm.
- Price: $90. Cost covers all beverage fees.
Thursday, 2/8
🎶 The MIT Museum's February After Dark series presents a 21+ interactive music-making experience, including a poetry contest with help from AI, 6pm-9pm.
- Beer from Winter Hill Brewing and pies from Za available to buy.
- Be smart: Large bags and backpacks aren't allowed.
- Price: $15; $10 with an MIT ID.
👽 The Museum of Science lays out the facts about extraterrestrials at the Science 101: Aliens program, 7pm.
Friday, 2/9
❄️ The Wellesley Wonderland Ice Sculpture Stroll kicks off at 4pm in Linden Square for the annual winter festival.
🛍 The Black History Month Black business pop-up kicks off in Brattle Square, selling local gifts, jewelry, clothing and other items.
- Runs 12pm-7pm Friday, 11am-7pm Saturday.
💗 Gallery 263 in Cambridge hosts a Valentine's Craft Night with craft supplies and snacks (i.e. chocolate-dipped strawberries), 5pm-9pm.
- Price: $25 in advance; $30 at the door.
Saturday, 2/10
🧀 Learn how to make a decadent appetizer for your Super Bowl party. Park-9 Dog Bar in Everett is hosting a charcuterie board class, 11:30am-12:30pm.
- Dogs can't join the class, but Park-9 will offer a daycare option so your pup can enjoy the park while you learn.
- Price: $90.
🖼 The ICA's "Destiny Doorways," an installation by Boston artist Mithsuca Berry, opens today, 12pm-4pm.
- Price: $20. Kids under age 18 are free, and their adults can get in with a +1 membership.
🎤 Catch the Museum of Science's Black History Month Celebration on Saturday and Sunday with performances by local rappers OOMPA and Dutch ReBelle, 10am-4pm.
- Price: $25-29.
💗 Read My Lips Boston, a pop-up bookshop by specializing in diverse romance, opens its first pop up at Idle Hands Craft Ales in Malden, 3pm-6pm.
- Includes "blind dates" with books, swag and staff recommendations.
Sunday, 2/11
⛸ Try yoga on ice at the Fenway Rink, 10am-11am.
🏈 Park-9 Dog Bar in Everett is hosting a Super Bowl party for dogs and their humans, 12pm-9pm.
- Includes snacks from Pig BBQ.
✍🏽 Practice some self-love with cookie decorating, letter writing, card games and more at The Green Row in Somerville, 2pm-3:30pm.
- Price: $15.
