The best Boston-area cafes to work from
Sometimes a change of scenery helps boost productivity, so here are the best Boston-area coffee shops to work from.
Why it matters: Remote and hybrid work enables us to be in community with our neighbors and friends when we need a break from the work-from-home office.
Be smart: A few tips if you're going to hang around a local cafe or eatery for a few hours.
- Support local businesses! Buy their food, and tip well.
- Don't hog all the table space.
- Don't overstay your welcome. If they're closing or facing a rush of customers, it might be time to head out.
Of note: We rated these spots based on their amenities and affordability.
- Every spot has WiFi and is open until 4pm or later.
- We're also skipping the following chains (they're too crowded anyway): Caffe Nero, Tatte, Pavement, Jaho and Blank Street Coffee.
The obvious
Life Alive
It's one of the only local chains that offers nutritious meals, comfortable seats and reliable WiFi.
- Hours: 7am-9pm daily at most locations (8am-10pm at Central Square)
George Howell Coffee
George Howell's coffee is pricy, but the WiFi is reliable.
- Hours: 7am-6:30pm daily
- Closest T stop: Downtown Crossing (Orange/Red Lines), Park Street (Red Line).
Flour Bakery + Cafe
Sometimes Flour gets crowded, but it's rare to see a cafe that offers meals all hours of the day and stable WiFi.
- Hours: 6:30am-7pm daily.
Temptations Cafe
The locally owned Brookline cafe has pastries, coffee and WiFi.
- Hours: 7am-7pm on weekdays. It opens a little later on weekends.
- Closest T stop: Coolidge Corner (Green Line, C Branch).
Sleeper hits
Abigail's Tea Room
If you don't mind the windy walk on the bridge, Abigail's Tea Room is one of the most affordable spots with WiFi. For $3.99 you can get unlimited tea (albeit from a limited selection).
- Hours: 9:30am-5:30pm off season; 9:30am-6pm in season.
- Closest T stop: South Station (Red/Silver Lines).
Madhouse Cafe
Madhouse Cafe in Dorchester has baklava, a direct view of the namesake motorcycle restoration shop and WiFi.
- Hours: 8am-4pm daily.
- Closest T stop: JFK/UMass. (Nubian Square bus station is closer).
Remnant Brewing
The Bow Market brewery not only sells beer, but also hot coffee for folks at all hours.
- Plus: WiFi
- Hours: 9am-10pm weekdays; hours vary on weekends.
- Closest T stop: Union Square (Green Line, E Branch).
Caffe Bene
This Seoul-based coffeehouse chain is filled with sweet treats and sandwiches at affordable prices.
- Plus: WiFi
- Hours: 8am-10pm Sunday-Thursday; 8am-11pm on Friday and Saturday.
- Closest T stop: Mass. Ave (Orange Line).
Phinista Cafe
Phinista sells French-Vietnamese inspired coffee dishes and has WiFi.
- Hours: 9:30am-6pm daily
- Closest T stop: Fenway Station (Green Line, D Branch).
- Protip: Take a break with a walk through the Fens between tasks.
Cafe Beatrice
Cafe Beatrice at Cambridge Crossing is another semi-pricey, but tasty cafe with WiFi.
- Hours: 7am-9pm Tuesday-Friday; hours vary Saturday-Monday.
- Closest T stop: Lechmere (Green Line, D and E Branches).
Bloc Cafe
The historic bank building-turned coffee shop has smoothies, sandwiches, coffee and, most importantly, WiFi.
- Hours: 7am-5pm daily
- Closest T stop: Union Square (Green Line, E Branch).
Cafe Iterum
Cafe Iterum is probably one of the only spots you can work while munching in Eastie at night.
- Plus: WiFi
- Hours: 6am-8pm weekdays; 7am-8pm weekends.
- Closest T stop: Maverick Station (Blue Line).
Coco Leaf — AKoKo Cafe
Coco Leaf in Fields Corner has bubble tea, smoothies and coffee for relatively little. And WiFi.
- Hours: 9am-8pm Sunday-Thursday; 9am-9pm Friday-Saturday
- Closest T stop: Fields Corner (Red Line).
Evergreen Cafe
Jamaica Plain has lots of cafes to choose from, but Evergreen is open later than most and has WiFi.
- Hours: 8am-8:30pm Tuesday-Saturday; limited hours on Sunday and closed Monday.
- Closest T stop: Green Street (Orange Line).
