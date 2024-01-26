Boston-area restaurants' Valentine's Day meals

Share on email (opens in new window)

It's not too late to get that Valentine's Day reservation.

Here are some recommendations for those of you unsure where to look.

LoLa 42 in the Seaport has a Valentine's Day menu with grilled strip steak and seared scallops, banana butter cake and a small plate of toro crispy rice with avocado mousse, truffle ponzu and caviar.

Plus: The "heartburn" cocktail includes Reposado tequila, guava, lime and togarashi.

Henrietta's Table in Harvard Square is serving a special supper, 5pm-9pm.

Includes baked, stuffed lobster, Island Creek oysters and a warm fallen chocolate soufflé cake with ice cream.

Vela Seaport's prix fixe Valentine's Day menu will be available between Feb. 14 and Feb. 17.

Includes an app, entree, dessert and glass of Prosecco.

Price: $65 per person.

Abe & Louie's has six "date nights" with specials, including Maine lobster tail with gnocchi and NY strip steak with grilled broccolini and baked potato.

Other restaurants are putting together Valentine's Day menus, including Blue Ribbon Brasserie and Pescador.

Protip: For a low-commitment date or post-dinner snacks, stop by Union Square Donuts' outpost at Time Out Market.