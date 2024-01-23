Share on email (opens in new window)

Monday — 1/29

🦪 $1 oysters do still exist, at least at Loco Taqueria & Oyster Bar on Mondays.

Loco's special runs every Monday

🧌 Trident is hosting Dungeons and Dragons 6pm-9pm at Trident Booksellers & Cafe, organized by Fight The Exposition.

Open to all experience levels.

Price: $22. RSVP encouraged.

📖 Author Wayne Miller discusses his book, "Burn Boston Burn: The Largest Arson Case in the History of the Country" at 6pm at the Boston Public Library's Codman Square branch.

Miller's book examines the series of arson fires in the 1980s that shook the city.

Tuesday — 1/30

📖 Journalist Rachel Swarns discusses her new book, "The 272," in a virtual Boston Public Library talk, 6pm-7pm.

The book examines how Catholic priests sold 272 enslaved people in 1838 to save a mission project, which later became Georgetown University.

Author Stephanie McCurry will moderate.

🖼 The Liberty Hotel is showcasing pieces by local artists every Tuesday, 6pm-8:30pm.

This week's viewing highlights artist Michael Yurkovisky's work.

Includes free snacks and a bar.

🎞 Westworld fans, Coolidge Corner Theatre is showing the 1973 film that started it all.

Movie starts at 7.

Price: $15.50, except for students, seniors and kids.

Wednesday — 1/31

✂️ Wollaston Library in Quincy hosts craft and cocoa, 6pm-8pm.

Bring your own craft supplies and a project you're working on.

Some basic supplies will be available, including scissors, pencils and paper towels.

📖 Catch author David Nicholson at 7pm at Harvard Book Store, where he'll discuss his new book, "The Garretts of Columbia: A Black South Carolina Family from Slavery to the Dawn of Integration."

Thursday — 2/1

🍞 Grainbakers is teaching people how to turn brewers' spent grain into artisan bread at Harpoon Brewery, 6pm-8pm.

Attendees will learn to make one of three bread recipes: rosemary and sea salt, dark chocolate and cherry or Italian tomato and herb.

Price: $50.

🎶 Candlelight Concerts is hosting a tribute to Coldplay at Temple Ohabei Shalom in Brookline, 6:30pm-9:30pm.

Program includes "Clocks," "Fix You," "The Scientist" and other hits.

Price: $25.

Friday — 2/2

🎷 Catch First Fridays: Jazz Night at the Institute of Contemporary Art.

Dress code: Swanky.

Price: $30+. Buying tickets in advance is encouraged.

Girl Scout cookies go for sale today in The Shoppes at Chestnut Hill, 5:30pm-7:30pm.

The booth is on Level 2 between Boston Bakery and Glazed Bytes.

Sale runs every Friday-Sunday this month.

Saturday — 2/3

🥟 The Loring Greenough House will host a dumpling wrapping party, 10:30am-1pm.

A local Chinese chef will show attendees how to make two types of dumplings from northern China.

Price: $12 for non-members. $10 for members and kids under 12.

❄️ The Revere Beach Winter Wonderland returns, 11am-8pm.

Attendees can vote for their favorite ice sculptures, sip on hot chocolate and watch a chili cook-off.

🐶 The Big Game: Park-9 in Everett is hosting its own puppy bowl with adoptable puppies from Sweet Paws Rescue, 2pm-6:30pm.

Open to aspiring dog parents and just about any other human.

Sunday — 2/4

🖼 Support local artists at the "Queer Broken Hearts Artists Market" at 5pm in the Brighton Elks Lodge, organized by the Queer Neighborhood Council.

🍻 Sam Adams Boston Brewery is hosting an after-hours "locals only" party for its Jamaica Plain neighbors, 6pm-8pm.