Things to do in Boston this week
Monday — 1/29
🦪 $1 oysters do still exist, at least at Loco Taqueria & Oyster Bar on Mondays.
- Loco's special runs every Monday
🧌 Trident is hosting Dungeons and Dragons 6pm-9pm at Trident Booksellers & Cafe, organized by Fight The Exposition.
- Open to all experience levels.
- Price: $22. RSVP encouraged.
📖 Author Wayne Miller discusses his book, "Burn Boston Burn: The Largest Arson Case in the History of the Country" at 6pm at the Boston Public Library's Codman Square branch.
- Miller's book examines the series of arson fires in the 1980s that shook the city.
Tuesday — 1/30
📖 Journalist Rachel Swarns discusses her new book, "The 272," in a virtual Boston Public Library talk, 6pm-7pm.
- The book examines how Catholic priests sold 272 enslaved people in 1838 to save a mission project, which later became Georgetown University.
- Author Stephanie McCurry will moderate.
🖼 The Liberty Hotel is showcasing pieces by local artists every Tuesday, 6pm-8:30pm.
- This week's viewing highlights artist Michael Yurkovisky's work.
- Includes free snacks and a bar.
🎞 Westworld fans, Coolidge Corner Theatre is showing the 1973 film that started it all.
- Movie starts at 7.
- Price: $15.50, except for students, seniors and kids.
Wednesday — 1/31
✂️ Wollaston Library in Quincy hosts craft and cocoa, 6pm-8pm.
- Bring your own craft supplies and a project you're working on.
- Some basic supplies will be available, including scissors, pencils and paper towels.
📖 Catch author David Nicholson at 7pm at Harvard Book Store, where he'll discuss his new book, "The Garretts of Columbia: A Black South Carolina Family from Slavery to the Dawn of Integration."
Thursday — 2/1
🍞 Grainbakers is teaching people how to turn brewers' spent grain into artisan bread at Harpoon Brewery, 6pm-8pm.
- Attendees will learn to make one of three bread recipes: rosemary and sea salt, dark chocolate and cherry or Italian tomato and herb.
- Price: $50.
🎶 Candlelight Concerts is hosting a tribute to Coldplay at Temple Ohabei Shalom in Brookline, 6:30pm-9:30pm.
- Program includes "Clocks," "Fix You," "The Scientist" and other hits.
- Price: $25.
Friday — 2/2
🎷 Catch First Fridays: Jazz Night at the Institute of Contemporary Art.
- Dress code: Swanky.
- Price: $30+. Buying tickets in advance is encouraged.
Girl Scout cookies go for sale today in The Shoppes at Chestnut Hill, 5:30pm-7:30pm.
- The booth is on Level 2 between Boston Bakery and Glazed Bytes.
- Sale runs every Friday-Sunday this month.
Saturday — 2/3
🥟 The Loring Greenough House will host a dumpling wrapping party, 10:30am-1pm.
- A local Chinese chef will show attendees how to make two types of dumplings from northern China.
- Price: $12 for non-members. $10 for members and kids under 12.
❄️ The Revere Beach Winter Wonderland returns, 11am-8pm.
- Attendees can vote for their favorite ice sculptures, sip on hot chocolate and watch a chili cook-off.
🐶 The Big Game: Park-9 in Everett is hosting its own puppy bowl with adoptable puppies from Sweet Paws Rescue, 2pm-6:30pm.
- Open to aspiring dog parents and just about any other human.
Sunday — 2/4
🖼 Support local artists at the "Queer Broken Hearts Artists Market" at 5pm in the Brighton Elks Lodge, organized by the Queer Neighborhood Council.
🍻 Sam Adams Boston Brewery is hosting an after-hours "locals only" party for its Jamaica Plain neighbors, 6pm-8pm.
- Locals get free samples from the brewery's test kitchen. The rest of us pay a $25 cover.
- Be smart: Bring proof that you live in the 02130 for free entry.
