Looking for a Massachusetts Republican in the New Hampshire Primary

The two-person race to top the New Hampshire primary between Donald Trump and Nikki Haley has been encouraging for MAGA-leaning Republicans in Massachusetts but deeply disheartening for those in the local GOP who still cling to a more liberal kind of Republicanism.

Why it matters: If Donald Trump wins a third New Hampshire primary in a row, it could be the death knell for the style of politics that dominated New England Republicanism in the decades before his arrival in 2016.

The days of the "fiscal conservative/social liberal" could be over.

Flashback: It wasn't long ago that Republicans in Massachusetts and our neighbors up north preferred a more moderate GOP standard-bearer.

Mitt Romney and John McCain followed George W. Bush's wins in both Massachusetts and New Hampshire before losing to Democrats.

Trump steamrolled over former Ohio Gov. John Kasich in 2016 and blew Massachusetts' own former Gov. William Weld out of the water in 2020.

Polls suggest Haley could finish closer to Trump this year, which would please many of the anti-Trump GOPers still active in Massachusetts.

What they're saying: "[Haley is] obviously more conservative than most Massachusetts Republicans but she is within the bounds of mainstream, normally accepted candidates," former Gov. Jane Swift told Axios.

Weld told Politico this week he likes Haley and expects to hear more from former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie in the future.

"He spoke truth to power, as far as Trump is concerned," Weld said.

In 2024, the idea of a "Massachusetts Republican" would match the contemporary definition for that of most any other state: devoted to Trump.

The former president dominated the 2016 and 2020 Massachusetts Republican primaries with even bigger wins than in the more competitive New Hampshire races a few weeks before.

Recently-elected state Sen. Peter Durant (D-Spencer) said on WBZ over the weekend that "we have to understand that Donald Trump is a juggernaut" within the current party, with a media presence that's hard to overcome.

At the same time as New England conservatives turned to Trump, former Gov. Charlie Baker, the last of the old-school Massachusetts Republicans to hold statewide office, was widely regarded as the most popular governor in the country thanks to his appeal to independent voters.

Baker didn't run for a third term in part because of the trouble he'd have had winning his party's nomination.

What's next: Massachusetts Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr (R-Gloucester) sees hope that in a post-Trump era of Republican politics — either later in 2024 or in 2028 — New Hampshire voters will swing back to preferring moderates.