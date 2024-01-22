Social calendar: Things to do in Boston this week
Tuesday, 1/23
📘 Elizabeth Gonzalez James, author of "Mona at Sea" discusses her new novel "The Bullet Swallower," a modern western revenge tale, at Harvard Book Store at 7pm.
🎤 The Painted Burro in Somerville is hosting the ultimate battle: Girl band vs. boy band karaoke. Think Destiny's child vs. NSYNC, Fifth Harmony vs. One Direction and more.
- Event starts at 9pm.
- No cover. 21+ only.
Wednesday, 1/24
Bring your '80s look to Puritan & Co. in Cambridge Wednesday for the "Risky Fizzness" champagne party at 6pm.
- Includes 40 bottles of champagne and sparkling wine, '80s music and snacks.
- Price: $75+.
Lamplighter Brewing Co. is hosting a beer and chocolate tasting Wednesday 7pm-8:30pm.
- Price: $30.
Thursday, 1/25
🩸 What's campier than a schlocky '80s horror movie? A schlocky '80s horror musical. Polish your boomsticks, it's Evil Dead The Musical premiering at the Boston Arts Center.
🍩 Harvard Square's Taste of Chocolate Weekend returns with hot chocolate, doughnuts, martinis, bread pudding and more.
- The event runs Friday through Sunday.
- Free admission. Find food prices here.
Saturday, 1/27
😆 Antonio Morales, a Boston-based comedian and tarot reader, will perform his show, "The Boston Tee Hee Party" at Trident 7pm-9pm.
- His show features four other comedians.
- Price: $7.
🤠 Park-9 Dog Bar in Everett hosts Country Fest Weekend with music, barbecue, drinks and hoedowns.
- Festival runs both days, but on Saturday catch country artist Annie Brobst (6pm-8pm) and try to survive the mechanical bull (4pm-7pm).
- Dogs optional.
Sunday, 1/28
⛸ Free skating at the Front Pond is back for people of all ages with free hot chocolate.
- Open for five sessions: 10am, 12pm, 2pm, 4pm, 6pm.
- Rink limited to 225 skaters per 90-minute period. Free tickets available starting 30 minutes before each session.
🐲 Somerville is celebrating Lunar New Year early with a festival at 2:30pm at East Somerville Community School.
- Includes arts and crafts, snacks, traditional Chinese shadow play and a guest appearance from author Vincent Yee.
More Boston stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Boston.