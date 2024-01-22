Share on email (opens in new window)

Tuesday, 1/23

📘 Elizabeth Gonzalez James, author of "Mona at Sea" discusses her new novel "The Bullet Swallower," a modern western revenge tale, at Harvard Book Store at 7pm.

🎤 The Painted Burro in Somerville is hosting the ultimate battle: Girl band vs. boy band karaoke. Think Destiny's child vs. NSYNC, Fifth Harmony vs. One Direction and more.

Event starts at 9pm.

No cover. 21+ only.

Wednesday, 1/24

Bring your '80s look to Puritan & Co. in Cambridge Wednesday for the "Risky Fizzness" champagne party at 6pm.

Includes 40 bottles of champagne and sparkling wine, '80s music and snacks.

Price: $75+.

Lamplighter Brewing Co. is hosting a beer and chocolate tasting Wednesday 7pm-8:30pm.

Thursday, 1/25

🩸 What's campier than a schlocky '80s horror movie? A schlocky '80s horror musical. Polish your boomsticks, it's Evil Dead The Musical premiering at the Boston Arts Center.

🍩 Harvard Square's Taste of Chocolate Weekend returns with hot chocolate, doughnuts, martinis, bread pudding and more.

The event runs Friday through Sunday.

Free admission. Find food prices here.

Saturday, 1/27

😆 Antonio Morales, a Boston-based comedian and tarot reader, will perform his show, "The Boston Tee Hee Party" at Trident 7pm-9pm.

His show features four other comedians.

Price: $7.

🤠 Park-9 Dog Bar in Everett hosts Country Fest Weekend with music, barbecue, drinks and hoedowns.

Festival runs both days, but on Saturday catch country artist Annie Brobst (6pm-8pm) and try to survive the mechanical bull (4pm-7pm).

Dogs optional.

Sunday, 1/28

⛸ Free skating at the Front Pond is back for people of all ages with free hot chocolate.

Open for five sessions: 10am, 12pm, 2pm, 4pm, 6pm.

Rink limited to 225 skaters per 90-minute period. Free tickets available starting 30 minutes before each session.

🐲 Somerville is celebrating Lunar New Year early with a festival at 2:30pm at East Somerville Community School.