Mass shootings were up in Massachusetts last year

Data: Gun Violence Archive; Note: Mass shootings are defined as instances of at least four victims killed or injured by gunfire, not including a shooter. Data is as of Jan. 4, 2023 ; Chart: Axios Visuals

There were seven mass shootings in Massachusetts in 2023, making last year one of the deadlier years of the last decade.

Zoom in: At least 34 people were killed or injured in mass shootings in Massachusetts last year, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

This has gone up from recent years, with 3 mass shootings in 2022 and 4 in 2021.

2020 saw eight mass shootings.

The organization defines mass shootings as an instance of at least four victims killed or injured by gunfire, not including the shooter.

Zoom out: Nationally, 656 mass shootings took place in 2023. Since 2014, the only year higher than this was in 2021 when there were 689, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

There were 712 mass shooting-related victims killed and 2,692 victims injured in 2023.

The big picture: Massachusetts reported far fewer mass shootings than some other states, like Texas (65,) California (50) and Illinois (51.)