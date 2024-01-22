Trump, Haley rally ahead of New Hampshire GOP primary

The two leading Republican candidates in tomorrow's New Hampshire primary used the last weekend before the big day to tie up their voters, while another big name dropped out of the race.

Why it matters: Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley is the only major candidate still competing against former President Donald Trump for the GOP nomination. She needs a strong showing in New Hampshire or Trump will have the nomination all but wrapped up.

What they're saying: Haley used a rally in Keene to criticize Trump's mental fitness for office and also ding President Biden.

"When you're dealing with the pressures of a presidency, we can't have someone else that we question whether they're mentally fit to do this — we can't," Haley said.

Zoom in: Haley trails Trump by nearly 17 points in New Hampshire according to a recent poll by Suffolk University.

What's new: Trump spent Sunday in the Rochester, New Hampshire opera house for one of his last rallies before voting begins in the Granite State.

The 33,000 residents of Rochester hold the distinction of having correctly picked the winner of the state's Republican primary going back to 1952.

Trump held large rallies in Concord and Manchester Friday and Saturday.

Meanwhile, instead of solidifying support in the final days before the primary, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis dropped out of the presidential race, posting to X that he'll throw his support behind Trump.