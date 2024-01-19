"Cheers" writer settles debate over Boston bar's fate in "Frasier" universe

Even though the bar where everybody knows your name doesn't appear in the "Frasier" reboot series, "Cheers" is very much still open in the show's version of Boston, according to one of the show's original writers.

On his "Hollywood and Levine" podcast, writer, director and producer Ken Levine wondered how the more mature Dr. Crane could skip popping into the place he treated like his second home.

What they're saying: "Sam's still there, and Norm is still there, and Cliff, maybe Woody," Levine said, confirming that, at least in the mind of one writer, the bar's still patronized by its regulars.

Why it matters: Even though the original program has been off the air for over 30 years, locals still consider it their favorite Boston-based TV show.

Most of the cast reunited this week at the Emmys and celebrated the classic show on a reconstructed barroom set.

The intrigue: "Frasier" star Kelsey Grammer has implied in interviews that the original "Cheers" writers don't want the reboot to explore the bar or its cast of customers.

In one new episode, Dr. Crane admitted to spending too much time "at a certain bar," the last time he lived in Boston.

In an interview, Grammer speculated that the Beacon Hill bar had gone out of business.