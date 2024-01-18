New England Patriots nation was reintroduced to its new head coach yesterday when owner Robert Kraft presented Jerod Mayo to the press in Foxborough.

Why it matters: Mayo couldn't have been clearer when he told reporters "I'm not trying to be Bill."

Bill Belichick led the team for 24 years until departing after a disastrous last season.

What they're saying: "I am a huge believer in just developing people, whether it is on the football field, whether it is off the football field, in the media world, in business. My calling is to be a teacher and develop people," Mayo said in his first presser as coach.

Kraft said he knew Mayo was the right person to succeed Belichick while on a team trip to Israel in 2019.

"Football is his passion and I believe coaching was always his destiny," Kraft said.

Mayo referred to Kraft as "Big Thunder" or "Thunder" several times during the conference.

The intrigue: Mayo even jumped in to help his boss pronounce the name of Mayo's brother when the 82-year-old Kraft had trouble getting it out.

"It's one of those Black names. I'll help you with that," Mayo, the team's first Black head coach, said with a chuckle.

What's next: Kraft wouldn't say who will make the final decision for the Pats at this year's draft or if he'll hire a new general manager to fill the other role Belichick previously filled.