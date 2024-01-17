Share on email (opens in new window)

Boston's Plane Jane has the makings of the next villain on RuPaul's Drag Race after coming out on top last week.

But get to know her, and you'll see she's just a "silly trashy bimbo" (her words).

What she's saying: "Take everything I say with a grain of salt because this is all on television.

"This is all drag. We're having fun.

"At the end of the day, regardless of the fun shade … I am there and all of the girls are there to support one another when it really f—king counts — and that is when the queer community is under attack."

Axios Boston spoke with Plane Jane to see how she interacts with tech.

🤳🏻 Apple or Android: I am an Apple girly because I am not tech savvy enough to be an Android girly.

👇🏻First tap of the day: Probably Instagram.

📰 Go-to news source: NPR and Twitter (pre-Elon).

🎧 Podcast of choice: "The Bald and the Beautiful with Trixie and Katya." We're all hooked.

🎶 Current earworm: It's going to have to be "Burger Finger" (by Plane Jane & Big Atlas).

I already can't get enough of it, and I feel like it's going to be a 2024 favorite.

