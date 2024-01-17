2 hours ago - News

Boston's Plane Jane talks about her screen time, Drag Race persona

Photo illustration of a grid of smartphone screens, the center one showing an image of Plane Jane.

Photo illustration: Axios Visuals. Photo: Santiago Felipe/Getty Images for MTV.

Boston's Plane Jane has the makings of the next villain on RuPaul's Drag Race after coming out on top last week.

  • But get to know her, and you'll see she's just a "silly trashy bimbo" (her words).

What she's saying: "Take everything I say with a grain of salt because this is all on television.

  • "This is all drag. We're having fun.
  • "At the end of the day, regardless of the fun shade … I am there and all of the girls are there to support one another when it really f—king counts — and that is when the queer community is under attack."

Axios Boston spoke with Plane Jane to see how she interacts with tech.

🤳🏻 Apple or Android: I am an Apple girly because I am not tech savvy enough to be an Android girly.

👇🏻First tap of the day: Probably Instagram.

📰 Go-to news source: NPR and Twitter (pre-Elon).

🎧 Podcast of choice: "The Bald and the Beautiful with Trixie and Katya." We're all hooked.

🎶 Current earworm: It's going to have to be "Burger Finger" (by Plane Jane & Big Atlas).

  • I already can't get enough of it, and I feel like it's going to be a 2024 favorite.

