Undocumented college students in Massachusetts can now apply for financial aid through a new state program.

Why it matters: Massachusetts is home to more than 11,000 undocumented college students who until now have been shut out of financial aid because of their immigration status.

What's happening: Education officials released the state's own financial aid form, the MASFA, so undocumented students can get help covering the costs of a community college or public university for the 2023-24 school year.

Applicants have until June 1 to fill out the form, though the state recommends submitting it by May 1, especially for those seeking retroactive aid for the fall.

Another form will go out for students seeking aid for the next school year.

What they're saying: "This is an opportunity to remove what we know is a significant barrier for historically underrepresented students of higher education," state education secretary Patrick Tutwiler tells Axios.