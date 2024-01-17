Massachusetts rolls out financial aid for undocumented students
Undocumented college students in Massachusetts can now apply for financial aid through a new state program.
Why it matters: Massachusetts is home to more than 11,000 undocumented college students who until now have been shut out of financial aid because of their immigration status.
What's happening: Education officials released the state's own financial aid form, the MASFA, so undocumented students can get help covering the costs of a community college or public university for the 2023-24 school year.
- Applicants have until June 1 to fill out the form, though the state recommends submitting it by May 1, especially for those seeking retroactive aid for the fall.
- Another form will go out for students seeking aid for the next school year.
What they're saying: "This is an opportunity to remove what we know is a significant barrier for historically underrepresented students of higher education," state education secretary Patrick Tutwiler tells Axios.
