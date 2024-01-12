40 mins ago - Things to Do

Boston Weekender: Things to do for MLK Day

headshot
headshot
Illustration of the Axios logo drinking a margarita.

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

🎵 Catch the Boston Typewriter Orchestra 1-4pm Saturday at the next CCTV Live Wire Session in Cambridge.

🖼 Several Boston-area museums are free to the public for Massachusetts residents on MLK Day with programming reflecting on the civil rights icon's legacy.

  • The MFA's open house runs 10am-5pm. Admission's first come, first served.
  • The ICA is open 10am-5pm. Free advanced tickets become available at 10am Sunday.
  • The Isabella Stewart Gardner museum is open 10am-4pm.

🎶 The Boston Children's Chorus performs at the 21st annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. tribute concert at 4pm Monday at Symphony Hall.

  • Tickets: $15+
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Boston.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Boston stories

No stories could be found

Bostonpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Boston.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more