40 mins ago - Things to Do
Boston Weekender: Things to do for MLK Day
🎵 Catch the Boston Typewriter Orchestra 1-4pm Saturday at the next CCTV Live Wire Session in Cambridge.
- Here's what they played in their NPR Tiny Desk submission last February.
🖼 Several Boston-area museums are free to the public for Massachusetts residents on MLK Day with programming reflecting on the civil rights icon's legacy.
- The MFA's open house runs 10am-5pm. Admission's first come, first served.
- The ICA is open 10am-5pm. Free advanced tickets become available at 10am Sunday.
- The Isabella Stewart Gardner museum is open 10am-4pm.
🎶 The Boston Children's Chorus performs at the 21st annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. tribute concert at 4pm Monday at Symphony Hall.
- Tickets: $15+
