Get out, you lousy season. Photo: David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

While most of us were holed up inside our homes last weekend during the snowstorm, Sleetwood Mac, Snow B Wan Kenobi and Snow-hemian Rhapsody were out clearing roads.

ICYMI: The state transportation department's annual "name a snowplow" contest for elementary and middle schoolers resulted in several puntastic names for new snow removal gear.