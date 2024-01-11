1 hour ago - News
Massachusetts students go pun crazy in "name a snowplow" contest
While most of us were holed up inside our homes last weekend during the snowstorm, Sleetwood Mac, Snow B Wan Kenobi and Snow-hemian Rhapsody were out clearing roads.
ICYMI: The state transportation department's annual "name a snowplow" contest for elementary and middle schoolers resulted in several puntastic names for new snow removal gear.
- Students from schools in Malden, Brockton, Boston, Needham and Lexington won the right to name 12 new plows.
- Flower Plower, Edward Blizzardhands, Glacier Gobbler, Polar Pathmaker, The Snolar Express, Fast and Flurryous, Snow Place Like Home, The Mayplower and Snow Monstah are also new this year.
