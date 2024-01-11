Mayor Michelle Wu's second State of the City address was heavy on mentions of accomplishments from the previous year, with the mid-term mayor reminding Bostonians what her administration's been up to since taking office in late 2021.

Filling potholes, a perennial issue for mayors looking to get reelected, was brought up early on, along with mentions of approved housing developments, pre-k enrollment and aid for the homelessness and opioid crisis.

Between the lines: Wu hasn't announced if she's running again, but election day is in 663 days.

As for 2024, Wu said the city will identify locations for 3,000 new public housing units to be built over the next ten years.

Wu also looked ahead at her program to ban fossil fuels in city-owned buildings.

The city failed to join a state program last year that would have limited fossil fuels in all new construction.

Wu also announced free admission to Boston's top museums for all Boston Public School students twice a month.