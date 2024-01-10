Jan 10, 2024 - News
Massachusetts' top-paid state employee is... a men's basketball coach
A men's basketball coach is the top earner on the state's 2023 payroll, out-earning dozens of UMass leaders.
Driving the news: Frank Martin, the UMass Amherst head basketball coach, made $1.66 million in 2023, his first full year in the role, the Globe reported.
Why it matters: Taxpayers are footing the bill for Martin's salary, as well as the six- and seven-figure salaries that UMass leaders and other state officials take home.
Here's who else stood out on the list:
- No. 2: Michael Collins, UMass chancellor and senior vice president of health sciences, $1.4 million
- No. 6: Donald Brown, UMass Amherst head football coach, $831,064
- No. 7: Martin Meehan, UMass president, $802,447
- No. 14: Gregory Carvel, UMass Amherst ice hockey coach, $562,774
- No. 23: Anand Shah, chief medical examiner, $504,784
- No. 24: Thomas McCarthy, Massachusetts State Police detectives captain, $501,764
- No. 31: Normand Bazin, UMass Lowell head ice hockey coach, $447,500
- No. 34: William Cederquist, Massachusetts State Police detective lieutenant, $439,059
- No. 65: Joseph Sacco, MBTA sergeant, $387,816 (by comparison, GM Phillip Eng makes $312,730)
The Globe has the full list.
