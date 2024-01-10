Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

UMass Minutemen head coach Frank Martin at the Diamond Head Classic last month in Honolulu, Hawaii. Photo: Darryl Oumi/Getty Images

A men's basketball coach is the top earner on the state's 2023 payroll, out-earning dozens of UMass leaders.

Driving the news: Frank Martin, the UMass Amherst head basketball coach, made $1.66 million in 2023, his first full year in the role, the Globe reported.

Why it matters: Taxpayers are footing the bill for Martin's salary, as well as the six- and seven-figure salaries that UMass leaders and other state officials take home.

Here's who else stood out on the list:

No. 2: Michael Collins, UMass chancellor and senior vice president of health sciences, $1.4 million

Michael Collins, UMass chancellor and senior vice president of health sciences, $1.4 million No. 6: Donald Brown, UMass Amherst head football coach, $831,064

Donald Brown, UMass Amherst head football coach, $831,064 No. 7: Martin Meehan, UMass president, $802,447

Martin Meehan, UMass president, $802,447 No. 14: Gregory Carvel, UMass Amherst ice hockey coach, $562,774

Gregory Carvel, UMass Amherst ice hockey coach, $562,774 No. 23: Anand Shah, chief medical examiner, $504,784

Anand Shah, chief medical examiner, $504,784 No. 24: Thomas McCarthy, Massachusetts State Police detectives captain, $501,764

Thomas McCarthy, Massachusetts State Police detectives captain, $501,764 No. 31: Normand Bazin, UMass Lowell head ice hockey coach, $447,500

Normand Bazin, UMass Lowell head ice hockey coach, $447,500 No. 34: William Cederquist, Massachusetts State Police detective lieutenant, $439,059

William Cederquist, Massachusetts State Police detective lieutenant, $439,059 No. 65: Joseph Sacco, MBTA sergeant, $387,816 (by comparison, GM Phillip Eng makes $312,730)

The Globe has the full list.