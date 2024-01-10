Share on email (opens in new window)

Ed Sheeran, Leon Bridges and the Killers are headlining Boston Calling 2024.

The intrigue: This year's lineup has something for the hot girls, hopeless romantics and Millennials who want to relive their hipster days.

Driving the news: The festival runs three nights on four stages from May 24-26 (Memorial Day weekend).

Sheeran and Bridges headline Friday, followed by Tyler Childers and Trey Anastasio on Saturday and the Killers and Hozier on Sunday.

Other performances include Megan Thee Stallion, Reneé Rapp and Young the Giant.

Details: Presale begins at 10am tomorrow.

Tickets range from $175 for one-day general admission to $2,799 for three-day platinum passes.

Steph's thought bubble: If Bridges, Hozier and Megan performed on the same day, I'd get my money's worth.