Jan 10, 2024 - News

Ed Sheeran, Leon Bridges, the Killers headline Boston Calling 2024

headshot
headshot
Ed Sheeran sings while playing an acoustic guitar on stage in London in December 2023.

Ed Sheeran performing recently in London. Photo: Simone Joyner/Getty Images

Ed Sheeran, Leon Bridges and the Killers are headlining Boston Calling 2024.

The intrigue: This year's lineup has something for the hot girls, hopeless romantics and Millennials who want to relive their hipster days.

Driving the news: The festival runs three nights on four stages from May 24-26 (Memorial Day weekend).

  • Sheeran and Bridges headline Friday, followed by Tyler Childers and Trey Anastasio on Saturday and the Killers and Hozier on Sunday.
  • Other performances include Megan Thee Stallion, Reneé Rapp and Young the Giant.

Details: Presale begins at 10am tomorrow.

  • Tickets range from $175 for one-day general admission to $2,799 for three-day platinum passes.

Steph's thought bubble: If Bridges, Hozier and Megan performed on the same day, I'd get my money's worth.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Boston.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Boston stories

No stories could be found

Bostonpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Boston.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more