Ed Sheeran, Leon Bridges, the Killers headline Boston Calling 2024
Ed Sheeran, Leon Bridges and the Killers are headlining Boston Calling 2024.
The intrigue: This year's lineup has something for the hot girls, hopeless romantics and Millennials who want to relive their hipster days.
Driving the news: The festival runs three nights on four stages from May 24-26 (Memorial Day weekend).
- Sheeran and Bridges headline Friday, followed by Tyler Childers and Trey Anastasio on Saturday and the Killers and Hozier on Sunday.
- Other performances include Megan Thee Stallion, Reneé Rapp and Young the Giant.
Details: Presale begins at 10am tomorrow.
- Tickets range from $175 for one-day general admission to $2,799 for three-day platinum passes.
Steph's thought bubble: If Bridges, Hozier and Megan performed on the same day, I'd get my money's worth.
