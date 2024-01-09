Boston concerts this week: Travis Scott, Motion City Soundtrack and Lupo Citta
Rapper Travis Scott is this week's big show at TD Garden.
- If hip hop or arenas aren't your thing, indie rockers Motion City Soundtrack, California country singer Nate Smith and DJ duo Armnhmr are also in town this week.
Wednesday
Dead Wait and Lovelace bring some local dreamy emo to O'Brien's Pub.
Thursday
Nate Smith's song "Wildfire" was an early TikTok hit. He'll be at The Sinclair.
Friday
Travis Scott, the man behind "Water," "I Know," and "FE!N" will be at the TD Garden.
Story Of The Year celebrates 20 years of their album Page Avenue at House of Blues.
Depressors, Doug Wartman and Sailor Down are on the bill at Faces.
Saturday
Indie veterans Motion City Soundtrack are at Paradise Rock Club.
Indie-pop duo Mickey Darling come to The Sinclair.
Joseph Chung and Joseph Abella — collectively know as Armnhmr — play at Big Night Live.
Sunday
Lupo Citta and Pledge Pins are at O'Brien's Pub.
Monday
Idiot Flesh and Supplication bring along Comically Large Cranial Welt to O'Brien's Pub.
