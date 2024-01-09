Share on email (opens in new window)

Scott at Madison Square Garden on his Circus Maximus tour in December. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Rapper Travis Scott is this week's big show at TD Garden.

If hip hop or arenas aren't your thing, indie rockers Motion City Soundtrack, California country singer Nate Smith and DJ duo Armnhmr are also in town this week.

Wednesday

Dead Wait and Lovelace bring some local dreamy emo to O'Brien's Pub.

Thursday

Nate Smith's song "Wildfire" was an early TikTok hit. He'll be at The Sinclair.

Friday

Travis Scott, the man behind "Water," "I Know," and "FE!N" will be at the TD Garden.

Story Of The Year celebrates 20 years of their album Page Avenue at House of Blues.

Depressors, Doug Wartman and Sailor Down are on the bill at Faces.

Saturday

Indie veterans Motion City Soundtrack are at Paradise Rock Club.

Indie-pop duo Mickey Darling come to The Sinclair.

Joseph Chung and Joseph Abella — collectively know as Armnhmr — play at Big Night Live.

Sunday

Lupo Citta and Pledge Pins are at O'Brien's Pub.

Monday

Idiot Flesh and Supplication bring along Comically Large Cranial Welt to O'Brien's Pub.