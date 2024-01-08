Things to do in Boston this week: 'Mean Girls' dinner, Celtic Music Festival and more
🍸 Publico Street Bistro & Garden is hosting a "Mean Girls"-themed dinner starting at 4pm Monday, as part of its Girl Dinner Monday series.
- The restaurant made themed vodka drinks, like "Is Butter a Carb" with limoncello and "She Doesn't Even Go Here" with blackberry, pineapple and lime.
- Be smart: Reservations are encouraged.
🎞 If girl dinner isn't your thing, the Alamo Drafthouse is hosting a "Mean Girls" movie party and sing-along Thursday and Friday at 7:15pm.
- Cost: $19.81 for the movie party and sing-along each.
🌱 Dorchester Brewing Co. is hosting a terrarium workshop Tuesday 7-9pm.
- Attendees will make one terrarium to take home with supplies provided at the workshop.
- Cost: $40.
📚 Author Rachel Slade discusses her book "Making It in America: The Almost Impossible Quest to Manufacture in the U.S.A. (And How It Got That Way)" with the New York Times' Farah Stockman Tuesday at 7pm at Harvard Book Store.
🎲 Satisfy your inner child with an adult board game night Wednesday at 6:30pm at Wollaston Library.
- Games range from Fallout Shelter to Sherlock Holmes: Consulting Detective (see the full board game list).
- No registration required.
🥟 The MIT Museum's "After Dark" series explores the art of the fold, from large origami models to a machine that creases on its own.
- Attendees can learn how to fold dumplings with help from Mei Mei.
- Cost: $15 ahead of time, $20 for same-day purchase. Pre-registration is encouraged.
🎻 The 21st Boston Celtic Music Festival kicks off Thursday at 7pm at Club Passim in Cambridge.
- Neil Pearlman & the Wallbreakers are on stage on night one, along with Jenna Moynihan.
- Cost: $30.
