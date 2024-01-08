Things to do in Boston this week: 'Mean Girls' dinner, Celtic Music Festival and more

Share on email (opens in new window)

🍸 Publico Street Bistro & Garden is hosting a "Mean Girls"-themed dinner starting at 4pm Monday, as part of its Girl Dinner Monday series.

The restaurant made themed vodka drinks, like "Is Butter a Carb" with limoncello and "She Doesn't Even Go Here" with blackberry, pineapple and lime.

Be smart: Reservations are encouraged.

🎞 If girl dinner isn't your thing, the Alamo Drafthouse is hosting a "Mean Girls" movie party and sing-along Thursday and Friday at 7:15pm.

Cost: $19.81 for the movie party and sing-along each.

🌱 Dorchester Brewing Co. is hosting a terrarium workshop Tuesday 7-9pm.

Attendees will make one terrarium to take home with supplies provided at the workshop.

Cost: $40.

📚 Author Rachel Slade discusses her book "Making It in America: The Almost Impossible Quest to Manufacture in the U.S.A. (And How It Got That Way)" with the New York Times' Farah Stockman Tuesday at 7pm at Harvard Book Store.

🎲 Satisfy your inner child with an adult board game night Wednesday at 6:30pm at Wollaston Library.

Games range from Fallout Shelter to Sherlock Holmes: Consulting Detective (see the full board game list).

No registration required.

🥟 The MIT Museum's "After Dark" series explores the art of the fold, from large origami models to a machine that creases on its own.

Attendees can learn how to fold dumplings with help from Mei Mei.

Cost: $15 ahead of time, $20 for same-day purchase. Pre-registration is encouraged.

🎻 The 21st Boston Celtic Music Festival kicks off Thursday at 7pm at Club Passim in Cambridge.