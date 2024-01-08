Jan 8, 2024 - News

Things to do in Boston this week: 'Mean Girls' dinner, Celtic Music Festival and more

Illustration of a standing desk calendar with a blue pin, a red pin, a yellow pin, and a green pin.

Illustration: Gabriella Turrisi/Axios

🍸 Publico Street Bistro & Garden is hosting a "Mean Girls"-themed dinner starting at 4pm Monday, as part of its Girl Dinner Monday series.

  • The restaurant made themed vodka drinks, like "Is Butter a Carb" with limoncello and "She Doesn't Even Go Here" with blackberry, pineapple and lime.
  • Be smart: Reservations are encouraged.

🎞 If girl dinner isn't your thing, the Alamo Drafthouse is hosting a "Mean Girls" movie party and sing-along Thursday and Friday at 7:15pm.

  • Cost: $19.81 for the movie party and sing-along each.

🌱 Dorchester Brewing Co. is hosting a terrarium workshop Tuesday 7-9pm.

  • Attendees will make one terrarium to take home with supplies provided at the workshop.
  • Cost: $40.

📚 Author Rachel Slade discusses her book "Making It in America: The Almost Impossible Quest to Manufacture in the U.S.A. (And How It Got That Way)" with the New York Times' Farah Stockman Tuesday at 7pm at Harvard Book Store.

🎲 Satisfy your inner child with an adult board game night Wednesday at 6:30pm at Wollaston Library.

  • Games range from Fallout Shelter to Sherlock Holmes: Consulting Detective (see the full board game list).
  • No registration required.

🥟 The MIT Museum's "After Dark" series explores the art of the fold, from large origami models to a machine that creases on its own.

  • Attendees can learn how to fold dumplings with help from Mei Mei.
  • Cost: $15 ahead of time, $20 for same-day purchase. Pre-registration is encouraged.

🎻 The 21st Boston Celtic Music Festival kicks off Thursday at 7pm at Club Passim in Cambridge.

  • Neil Pearlman & the Wallbreakers are on stage on night one, along with Jenna Moynihan.
  • Cost: $30.
