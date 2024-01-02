Updated Jan 8, 2024 - News

Who's the best athlete in Boston sports history? Axios readers say it's Bobby Orr

In the final round of voting in our bracket tournament to find Boston's favorite professional athlete, Bruins legend Bobby Orr defeated Patriots GOAT Tom Brady.

  • Voting had to be extended over the weekend to determine a final winner. It was a 50/50 split since polls opened.

In the end, after over 1,000 votes, Orr received 11 more votes than Brady.

