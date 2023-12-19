Share on email (opens in new window)

All the candy your heart desires...and then some. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios

Sugar Factory opens today at Quincy Market.

The intrigue: This highly Instagrammable chain has hosted celebrities ranging from dancer JoJo Siwa to rapper 50 Cent.

What's happening: The two-story shop downtown will serve brunch, lunch and dinner, with a mix of decadent burgers and locally inspired dishes.

Axios got a peek inside to show you what to expect.

The entrance features a candy dots wall. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios

The first floor has bar seating. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios

The first-floor candy studio. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios

Sweet and sour candy. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios

The store sells buckets, tiaras and birthday necklaces too. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios

An Instagrammable telephone booth. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios

Kylie Jenner is also a fan of the Sugar Factory. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios

The duck is Sugar FActory's mascot. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios

🎶 It was all a dream. I used to read Word Up! magazine. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios

Boston Rox. Enough said. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios

Chandeliers hang over the first floor dining area. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios

The famous "pink room." Photo: Steph Solis/Axios