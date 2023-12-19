52 mins ago - Things to Do

Sneak peek: Inside the Sugar Factory in Boston

All the candy your heart desires...and then some. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios

Sugar Factory opens today at Quincy Market.

The intrigue: This highly Instagrammable chain has hosted celebrities ranging from dancer JoJo Siwa to rapper 50 Cent.

What's happening: The two-story shop downtown will serve brunch, lunch and dinner, with a mix of decadent burgers and locally inspired dishes.

  • Axios got a peek inside to show you what to expect.
The entrance of the Sugar Factory with the logo in the style of the candy dots.
The entrance features a candy dots wall. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios
Black leather seats on the first floor of the Sugar Factory in Boston.
The first floor has bar seating. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios
The first-floor candy studio in the Sugar Factory in Boston.
The first-floor candy studio. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios
A candy dispenser/container at the Sugar Factory in Boston
Sweet and sour candy. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios
Buckets with the Sugar Factory logo and happy birthday necklaces at the Sugar Factory in Boston.
The store sells buckets, tiaras and birthday necklaces too. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios
A pink rotary telephone in a flower-studded phone booth in the Sugar Factory in Boston.
An Instagrammable telephone booth. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios
An artificial pink and white cherry blossom tree inside the Sugar Factory in Boston.
Kylie Jenner is also a fan of the Sugar Factory. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios
A human-sized duck, the Sugar Factory's mascot.
The duck is Sugar FActory's mascot. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios
Second-floor seating near a flower-studded wall with a sign that says "it was all a dream."
🎶 It was all a dream. I used to read Word Up! magazine. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios
A flower-studded wall with a neon sign that says "Boston Rox."
Boston Rox. Enough said. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios
The top of a chandelier in the Sugar Factory in Boston.
Chandeliers hang over the first floor dining area. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios
The famous "pink room" at the Sugar Factory in Boston has a neon sign that says "pretty in pink," pink seats and flower-like chandeliers
The famous "pink room." Photo: Steph Solis/Axios
A wall with several messages in pink hearts in the Sugar Factory's "pink room." The hearts say "sweet," "marry me," "YOLO," "wicked sweet" and more.
Wicked sweet. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios
