52 mins ago - Things to Do
Sneak peek: Inside the Sugar Factory in Boston
Sugar Factory opens today at Quincy Market.
The intrigue: This highly Instagrammable chain has hosted celebrities ranging from dancer JoJo Siwa to rapper 50 Cent.
What's happening: The two-story shop downtown will serve brunch, lunch and dinner, with a mix of decadent burgers and locally inspired dishes.
- Axios got a peek inside to show you what to expect.
More Boston stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Boston.