Reenactors at the 2017 anniversary of the Tea Party. Photo: Nicolaus Czarnecki/Boston Herald via Getty Images

A quarter millennium ago tomorrow, Boston patriots helped ignite the American Revolution by tossing almost 100,000 pounds of British tea in the harbor.

Why it matters: The 1773 Boston Tea Party was one of the first major steps toward Lexington, Concord, and eventually, victory and freedom at Yorktown.

The legendary act of defiance is a world famous event and its 250th anniversary kicks off nearly eight years of commemorations for the events of the Revolutionary War.

What's happening: The Tea Party Museum holds a reenactment at 8pm tomorrow at its wharf near the historic site on Fort Point Channel.

Before the big tea dump off of the Eleanor and Beagle, the Old South Meeting House will present a reenactment of the Meeting of the Body of the People, the organizing town hall that led the Sons of Liberty to take action.

What's next: 2024 marks the 250th anniversaries of the Coercive Acts, the first Continental Congress in Philadelphia and other steps toward independence in 1774.