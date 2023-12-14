Where to party in Boston this News Year's Eve

Share on email (opens in new window)

Boston celebrates New Year's with First Night, but there are a couple drawbacks: 1) It's outside and outside is cold and 2) you probably shouldn't bring your champagne out to the City Hall countdown or harbor fireworks.

Luckily, plenty of bars and restaurants have you covered with specials, parties and toasts:

Alden & Harlow in Harvard Square wil have specialty New Year's cocktails, an a la carte menu, and food specials until 11pm.

Citrus & Salt in the Back Bay hosts an "Under the Sea"-themed party with a champagne toast, ice luge, and mermaids-a-plenty until 1am for $35 per person.

The Davio's locations around town will have a festive prix fixe menu.

The High Street Place food court's many stalls and bars have a Willy Wonka-themed New Year's party planned with a candy buffet, midnight toast and more.

It'll be all cowgirl-themed at Nash Bar & Stage with a prix fixe menu and live music.

Rochambeau has a three-course prix fixe dinner with dancing for their black-and-white New Year's party.

Loretta's Last Call throws back all the way to the 2010s for their theme on New Year's.

Night Shift Brewing throws a Mario Party with Princess Peach bellinis, gaming challenges, a costume contest, music and dancing.