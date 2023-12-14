Where to party in Boston this News Year's Eve
Boston celebrates New Year's with First Night, but there are a couple drawbacks: 1) It's outside and outside is cold and 2) you probably shouldn't bring your champagne out to the City Hall countdown or harbor fireworks.
- Luckily, plenty of bars and restaurants have you covered with specials, parties and toasts:
Alden & Harlow in Harvard Square wil have specialty New Year's cocktails, an a la carte menu, and food specials until 11pm.
Citrus & Salt in the Back Bay hosts an "Under the Sea"-themed party with a champagne toast, ice luge, and mermaids-a-plenty until 1am for $35 per person.
The Davio's locations around town will have a festive prix fixe menu.
The High Street Place food court's many stalls and bars have a Willy Wonka-themed New Year's party planned with a candy buffet, midnight toast and more.
It'll be all cowgirl-themed at Nash Bar & Stage with a prix fixe menu and live music.
Rochambeau has a three-course prix fixe dinner with dancing for their black-and-white New Year's party.
Loretta's Last Call throws back all the way to the 2010s for their theme on New Year's.
Night Shift Brewing throws a Mario Party with Princess Peach bellinis, gaming challenges, a costume contest, music and dancing.
