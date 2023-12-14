29 mins ago - Food and Drink

Where to party in Boston this News Year's Eve

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Boston celebrates New Year's with First Night, but there are a couple drawbacks: 1) It's outside and outside is cold and 2) you probably shouldn't bring your champagne out to the City Hall countdown or harbor fireworks.

  • Luckily, plenty of bars and restaurants have you covered with specials, parties and toasts:

Alden & Harlow in Harvard Square wil have specialty New Year's cocktails, an a la carte menu, and food specials until 11pm.

Citrus & Salt in the Back Bay hosts an "Under the Sea"-themed party with a champagne toast, ice luge, and mermaids-a-plenty until 1am for $35 per person.

The Davio's locations around town will have a festive prix fixe menu.

The High Street Place food court's many stalls and bars have a Willy Wonka-themed New Year's party planned with a candy buffet, midnight toast and more.

It'll be all cowgirl-themed at Nash Bar & Stage with a prix fixe menu and live music.

Rochambeau has a three-course prix fixe dinner with dancing for their black-and-white New Year's party.

Loretta's Last Call throws back all the way to the 2010s for their theme on New Year's.

Night Shift Brewing throws a Mario Party with Princess Peach bellinis, gaming challenges, a costume contest, music and dancing.

