Bill Belichick might just be the most nimble person in the 2023 Patriots camp after he managed to dodge question after question on his future with the team yesterday.

What's happening: Speculation was rampant Tuesday after a report came out saying the legendary coach would be out at the end of the season.

What's new: Asked at least three times yesterday at a press conference ahead of this week's game against the Chiefs whether he'd be back in 2024, Belichick would only respond that he's thinking about the game.

"Yeah, getting ready for Kansas City," the coach said, later adding, "I'm getting ready for Kansas City."

He responded with another "Getting ready for Kansas City," when asked if he even wants to come back next season.

What's next: Kansas City.

And if ESPN is to be believed, linebackers coach Jerod Mayo could be what's next for the Pats.